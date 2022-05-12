ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung, NY

School budget, board votes in Allegany, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga counties: What to know

By Neal Simon, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIsbX_0fbK8Qym00

Residents in Southern Tier counties and across New York state will vote May 17 on school budgets, elect board of education candidates and make decisions on transportation and other district propositions.

School districts continue to benefit from an infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds and a record $31.1 billion for education in the state budget .

The funding comes as districts are facing rising costs for services and materials, especially for heating and transportation.

According to the New York state Association of School Business Officials, districts are navigating an inflation rate of nearly 8% in 2022 after a 4.6% price climb in 2021 .

School district budget proposals with levies at or below their limit require simple majority approval for passage while spending plans that include a tax increase above a district's cap require a supermajority 60% voter approval.

Only one public school system in the Southern Tier — Unadilla Valley — is asking voters to approve a spending plan that exceeds the tax levy cap.

Over the past five years, 98% of school district budget proposals complied with the tax cap. Voters passed more than 97% of these plans. In the same time period, of the 78 proposed budgets with tax cap overrides, only 52 succeeded (67%).

Here's a roundup of what's on the ballot in school districts in Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga counties:

Alfred-Almond School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $15,237,699
  • Spending change: 2% increase
  • Tax levy change: None
  • Other propositions:
  • Capital project: $5.2 million project to increase security and address facility needs.
  • Buses: Two, 66-passenger buses, not to exceed $266,000 expense.
  • Library: Authorization to levy appropriations for Alfred Box of Books and Almond Library.
  • Board candidates: John D’Angelo and Sandra Quick are the candidates for a five-year term.
  • More information: aacsapps.com

Andover School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $9,924,000
  • Spending change: 2.7% increase
  • Tax levy change: 2.9% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 3.8%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: One 65-passenger school bus, using funds from two reserve funds.
  • Board candidates: Two seats, each a three-year term, are up. The candidates are Mark Sisson and Sabrina Gaylord.
  • More information: andovercsd.org

Belfast School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $10,739,734
  • Spending change: 6.3% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1.5% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 2.8%
  • Other propositions: Propositions for creating a capital improvements reserve fund and a vehicle purchase reserve fund.
  • Board candidates: Incumbents Chris Enders and Becky Backer are the candidates. Two seats, both five-year terms, are up.
  • More information: belfastcsd.org

Bolivar-Richburg School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $21,178,283
  • Spending change: 3.4% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 3.9%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Purchase of three buses at a maximum cost of $382,935.84.
  • Board candidates : Lyle Champlin, Jessie Davison, Kami Doane and Amanda McDonnell. Two people elected. Both positions have three-year terms.
  • More information: wnyric.org

Canaseraga School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $7,828,150
  • Spending change: 3.6% increase
  • Tax levy change: 2% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 3.2%
  • Other propositions :
  • Library: $37,750 levy for Essential Club Library
  • Board candidates: Stephen L. Kenyon, Sr. is the only candidate for a five-year board term.
  • More information: ccsdny.org

Cuba-Rushford School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $24,839,202
  • Spending change: 3.5% increase
  • Tax levy change: 2.9% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 3.9%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: One board seat is open. The three candidates are Joshua Drum, Gary Wight and Jeanine Rose. It is a five-year term.
  • More information: crcs.wnyric.org

Friendship School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $10,595,147
  • Spending change: 0.4% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 2.8%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Incumbent William Scott Ritchie is running for reelection to a five-year term. No other candidates filed nominating petitions.
  • More information : friendship.wnyric.org

Fillmore School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $18,257,236
  • Spending change: 6.6% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 4.5%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses : Two 65-passenger buses. Maximum cost of $242,550.
  • Board candidates: Sara Hatch and Darice Mullen are the candidates for a five-year term.
  • More information: fillmorecsd.org

Genesee Valley School 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $18,483,359
  • Spending change: 5.4% increase
  • Tax levy change: 0.9% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 3.73%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: A 64-passenger bus for an amount not to exceed $131,000. Funded through the Transportation Reserve.
  • Libraries: $107,000 in support of the Belmont and Angelica libraries.
  • Board candidates: Heath Gordan and Max Gilluly are the candidates for two school positions.
  • More information: genvalley.org

Scio School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $11,214,107
  • Spending change: 4.1% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1.9% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 4.72%
  • Other propositions:
  • Capital Reserve Fund: The fund shall not exceed $1 million, plus any accrued earnings on amounts deposited into the fund.
  • Buses: One 64-passenger diesel school bus for no more than $133,251.
  • Board candidates: Election to one, five-year board term. Loren Knapp is the candidate.
  • More information: sciotigers.org

Wellsville School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $33,474,916
  • Spending change: 6% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 2.5%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two 70-passenger buses for a maximum cost of $300,000.
  • Board candidates: Incumbents Steven Pettenati and Rex Olson are the candidates running for new three-year terms.
  • More information : wellsvilleschools.org

Whitesville School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $6,475,700
  • Spending change: No increase
  • Tax levy change: 5% decrease
  • Tax levy limit: 3.6% increase
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: There are two propositions, each for a 64-passenger bus.
  • Board candidates: One three-year term will be filled. No candidates filed petitions.
  • Library Board: Five library board positions are on the ballot.
  • More information : whitesvillesd.org

Addison School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $34,700,337
  • Spending change: 3.1% increase
  • Tax levy change : No change
  • Tax levy limit: 2.8%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Candidates for two, five-year terms are Jeredd Dennis, Joseph E. Saltsman, Casity Sly, Deborah Finamore-Flint and Christopher Fenton.
  • More information: addisoncsd.org

Arkport School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $13,523,602
  • Spending change: 12.9% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1.92% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 1.98% increase
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: District residents will vote to authorize the purchase of one passenger vehicle at a maximum cost of $60,000.
  • Board candidates: Jennifer Swarts and Timothy Bailey are candidates for one school board seat. The term is for five years.
  • More information: arkportcsd.org

Avoca School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $14,124,734
  • Spending change: 0.9%
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 3.4%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Spend up to $365,000 from an existing transportation reserve for three buses and one passenger vehicle.
  • Board candidates: Voters will elect one member to a five-year term. The candidates are Donald Rodbourn and Colleen Gelder.
  • More information: avocacsd.org

Bath School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $39,994,763
  • Spending change : 3.8% increase
  • Tax levy change : 2.7% increase
  • Tax levy limit : 2.7%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates : Incumbent Jennifer Yartym and Olivia Krezenski are running for the two available seats. The five-year terms begin July 1.
  • More information : bathcsd.org

Bradford School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $9,512,227
  • Spending change: Decrease of 3.1%
  • Tax levy change: 2.5% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 3.2%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses : Two full-size buses not to exceed $227,000.
  • Board candidates: One board seat is available. Ardalia Wilhelm is the only candidate for the five-year term.
  • More information: bradfordcsd.org

Campbell-Savona School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $23,295,717
  • Spending change: 3.2% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 1.8%
  • Other propositions:
  • Library: Shall the amount collected on behalf of the Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library be increased by $2,900 to an annual amount of $61,000.
  • Board candidates: Greg Cacace, Stacie VanSkiver and Dale Seeley are running for two five-year terms.
  • More information: cscsd.org

Canisteo-Greenwood School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $27,064,180
  • Spending change: 3.2% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 4.1%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Three buses, one van and two SUVs. Approval to purchase from the district’s Capital Bus Reserve, not to exceed $450,000.
  • Board candidates: Bruce MacKellar, Heather Cox, David Prete, Joe Pacanowski and Shanna Gardner are the candidates for three seats. Term lengths are three years.
  • More information: cgcsd.org

Corning-Painted Post Area School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $122,844,885
  • Spending change: 4% increase
  • Tax levy change: 2.6% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 2.6%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: A $694,000 bond resolution for school vehicles.
  • Board candidates: Four seats are up for election. There are three, three-year terms available and a single one-year term. The candidates are Bob Price, Molly Lutton, Maria Anderson, Ashley Johnson-Long, Marjorie Lawlor, Lynn Leonard, Mary Franklin, Jessica Teribury, Hal Cutler, A. Boh Ruffin and Michael Hurd.
  • More information: corningareaschools.com

Hammondsport School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $15,470,634
  • Spending change: 2.7% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1.6% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 2.4%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses : Two 70-passenger buses. Total cost no more than $237,115.92.
  • Board candidates: William Goodrich is the announced candidate for a five-year term.
  • More information: hammondsportcsd.org

Hornell City School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $40,039,187
  • Spending change: 0.4% increase
  • Tax levy change: 1.34% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 1.36%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: A measure to lease three 66-passenger school buses for no more than $360,000.
  • Board candidates: Incumbent Kerry Davis, the board of education president, and Scott C. Carroll, are vying for a five-year term.
  • More information : hornellcityschools.com

Jasper-Troupsburg School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $13,092,331
  • Spending change : 2.1% increase
  • Tax levy change : No change
  • Tax levy limit : 2%
  • Other propositions :
  • Buses : Proposition to lease and purchase three new buses. Maximum cost is $325,000.
  • Capital Reserve : Creation of ten-year reserve with a maximum balance of $7 million.
  • Board candidates : Jodi M. VanGorden and Chad C. Groff are the candidates for two school board seats. The terms are five years.
  • More information : jtcsd.org

Prattsburgh School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget : $10,491,163
  • Spending change : 2.9% increase
  • Tax levy change : No change
  • Tax levy limit : 0.5%
  • Other propositions :
  • Library : Prattsburgh Central School District shall be authorized to levy taxes annually of $87,958 for the Prattsburgh Free Library.
  • Board candidates : Terry Moore is the only candidate for a five-year board term.
  • More information : prattsburghcsd.org

Newark Valley School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $27,341,784
  • Spending change: 2.3% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 2.7%
  • Other propositions:
  • Capital Reserve Fund: An amendment to the reserve fund established in 1993.
  • Buses: Three buses and a student transportation vehicle at a maximum cost of $455,000.
  • Board candidates: Incumbent Sarah Hines is the only candidate for a three-year board term. Incumbent Anthony Tavelli is running for a new three-year term.
  • More information : nvcs.stier.org

Owego-Apalachin 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $52,861,174
  • Spending change: 6.07% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: 2.5%
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Five buses for no more than $780,000.
  • Capital project: A $12.9 million project for improvements and reconstruction.
  • Board candidates: Gene Cvik, Terry Ward and Linda Gretz are the candidates for two seats. Each seat carries a three-year term.
  • More information: oacsd.org

Spencer-Van Etten School 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $24,988,515
  • Spending change: 2.7% increase
  • Tax levy change: 2.6% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 2.6%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Susan Rider-Ulacco, Sean Vallely and Karen Johnson are the candidates for two board seats, each with three-year terms.
  • More information : svecsd.org

Tioga School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $20,558,091
  • Spending change: 6.29% increase
  • Tax levy change: 0.3% increase
  • Tax levy limit: 0.3
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two full size buses, for a maximum of $294,000 or $147,000 each.
  • Board candidates: Two seats, both five-year terms, are up for election. Incumbents Aaron Lounsbury and Cathi Root are running unopposed.
  • More information: tiogacentral.org

Elmira City School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $138,440,248
  • Spending change: 2.9% increase
  • Tax levy change: No change
  • Tax levy limit: .03%
  • Other propositions: Capital reserve, not to exceed $20 million.
  • School sale: Sale of Arthur W. Booth School to Andrew Mitchell and Andrew Hughes for no less than $299,000.
  • Board candidates: Ruth Bruning, Julie Wray and Joshua Palmer are running for the open three seats. All are three year terms.
  • More information : elmiracityschools.com

Elmira Heights Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $24,591,601
  • Spending change: 3.45%
  • Tax levy change: 2.0%
  • Tax levy limit: 2.05%
  • Buses: Propose to purchase two 65-passenger school buses for a total cost of $270,000.
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Two seats open for 5-year terms; Incumbent Christopher Callas running for reelection. Other seat is vacant.
  • More information: heightsschools.com/Budget.cfm

Horseheads Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $88,470,543.
  • Spending change: 3.30%
  • Tax levy change: 2.97%
  • Tax levy limit: 2.97%
  • Buses: Purchase seven full-size buses and one four-wheel drive transportation vehicle at a total cost of $1,400,000.
  • Other propositions: Establish a capital reserve fund.
  • Board candidates: Four candidates for three seats; Daniel Christmas, Azfar (Azi) Farooquee, Liz O’Dell Wehling, MaryAnne (Holleran) Corbett.
  • More information: horseheadsdistrict.com/Budget2022-23.cfm

Watkins Glen Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $28,574,037
  • Spending change: 5.36%
  • Tax levy change: 2.08%
  • Tax levy limit: 2.99%
  • Buses: Proposal to lease two 66-passenger buses and two 30-passenger buses for a maximum of $87,000 a year for five years.
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Three seats open, two for 3-year terms and one for 1-year term; Candidates Theresa Butler, Brittany Oliver, Craig Bianco and and Keith Caslin.
  • More information: wgcsd.org/article/723312

Odessa-Montour Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $18,452,087.
  • Spending change: 3.2%.
  • Tax levy change: 2.99%.
  • Tax levy limit: 4.27%.
  • Buses: Purchase three full-sized buses at a cost not to exceed $420,000, using funds from the district's Transportation Capital Reserve Fund.
  • Other propositions: Dissolution of Technology Capital Reserve.
  • Board candidates: Incumbents William P. Shrout and Karen S. Rock.
  • More information: omschools.org

Waverly Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $34,964,417.
  • Spending change: 4%.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.72%
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Two open seats for five-year terms; candidates Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn.
  • More information: waverlyschools.com

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: School budget, board votes in Allegany, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga counties: What to know

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Reports 588 new COVID cases

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Public Health department has reported 588 new COVID cases since last week's update. This figure does not include at home rapid tests. The county still remains in the high COVID community level and masking indoors is still recommended. The health department recommends that...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County addresses high COVID-19 cases

(WENY)-- Steuben County has seen a rise in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with 588 new cases reported on Monday. While the positive numbers are increasing, and numbers of positive cases most likely higher due to unreported positive at home tests, Steuben County's Public Health Director Darlene Smith says that hospitalizations and deaths are very low.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RESULTS: Local school district budget votes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2022-2023 school district budgets and proposals. Here are the results, updated as they become available: Albion Central School District Budget — Passed — 406/98 Bus Purchase — Passed — 427/72 Hoag Library — Passed — 380/124 Capital Improvement Reserve […]
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Angelica, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
Allegany, NY
Education
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Education
City
Chemung, NY
City
Cuba, NY
Allegany, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

2022 school board, budget vote results

(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier and New York State headed to polls on May 17 to vote on their school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well as the seats up for grabs on the school boards of education. Of the 21 districts across four counties in the Southern Tier, […]
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

Three ticketed for illegal dumping in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three people were issued tickets after allegedly disposing of trash on state land. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Ranger Terry responded to a complaint on May 6. The complaint was made about truckloads of pallets being driven onto State land and left in a pile in a large field on Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County leans toward ‘ban the box’

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature is expected to approve the “ban the box” question on job applications. At present, county job applications ask if individuals have been convicted of a crime. If lawmakers vote to remove that, County Human Resources Commissioner Julie Diescher said there would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Levy#School Board#Board Of Education#Alfred Almond School
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
BROOME COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wesb.com

Pickup, School Bus Head-on in Port Allegany

A Port Allegany man reportedly suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between his pickup truck and an Oswayo Valley School Bus Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the collision happened shortly before 12:30 in front of the Juniata Valley Bank on Main Street in Port Allegany. The bus had just dropped off students and was only occupied by the driver, who reportedly was not injured.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Politics in Two: New Congressional Lines in New York State

(WENY) - WENY Political Analyst Dr. Jim Twombly breaks down the new congressional lines in New York state including how the lines have drawn criticism, especially among Democrats in the state. New York State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister is still hearing legal arguments on the lines until Friday.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Lane closures to begin Tuesday on I-86 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 17, along I-86 in the Towns of Bath and Campbell in Steuben County to facilitate highway maintenance. According to the NYS DOT, Eastbound traffic along I-86 between exits 39 and 40 in the Town […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
mynbc5.com

Volunteer fire departments in New York will now bill for ambulance use

ALTONA, N.Y. — Assemblyman Billy Jones met with the Altona Fire Department to celebrate a new act that will save money across the state for volunteer fire departments. New York's Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act was first introduced in 2017 and is now included in the state budget for 2022-23.
ALTONA, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

544
Followers
185
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy