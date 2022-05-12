School budget, board votes in Allegany, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga counties: What to know

Residents in Southern Tier counties and across New York state will vote May 17 on school budgets, elect board of education candidates and make decisions on transportation and other district propositions.

School districts continue to benefit from an infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds and a record $31.1 billion for education in the state budget .

The funding comes as districts are facing rising costs for services and materials, especially for heating and transportation.

According to the New York state Association of School Business Officials, districts are navigating an inflation rate of nearly 8% in 2022 after a 4.6% price climb in 2021 .

School district budget proposals with levies at or below their limit require simple majority approval for passage while spending plans that include a tax increase above a district's cap require a supermajority 60% voter approval.

Only one public school system in the Southern Tier — Unadilla Valley — is asking voters to approve a spending plan that exceeds the tax levy cap.

Over the past five years, 98% of school district budget proposals complied with the tax cap. Voters passed more than 97% of these plans. In the same time period, of the 78 proposed budgets with tax cap overrides, only 52 succeeded (67%).

Here's a roundup of what's on the ballot in school districts in Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga counties:

Alfred-Almond School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $15,237,699

: $15,237,699 Spending change: 2% increase

2% increase Tax levy change: None

None Other propositions:

Capital project: $5.2 million project to increase security and address facility needs.

$5.2 million project to increase security and address facility needs. Buses: Two, 66-passenger buses, not to exceed $266,000 expense.

Two, 66-passenger buses, not to exceed $266,000 expense. Library: Authorization to levy appropriations for Alfred Box of Books and Almond Library.

Authorization to levy appropriations for Alfred Box of Books and Almond Library. Board candidates: John D’Angelo and Sandra Quick are the candidates for a five-year term.

John D’Angelo and Sandra Quick are the candidates for a five-year term. More information: aacsapps.com

Andover School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $9,924,000

$9,924,000 Spending change: 2.7% increase

2.7% increase Tax levy change: 2.9% increase

2.9% increase Tax levy limit: 3.8%

3.8% Other propositions:

Buses: One 65-passenger school bus, using funds from two reserve funds.

One 65-passenger school bus, using funds from two reserve funds. Board candidates: Two seats, each a three-year term, are up. The candidates are Mark Sisson and Sabrina Gaylord.

Two seats, each a three-year term, are up. The candidates are Mark Sisson and Sabrina Gaylord. More information: andovercsd.org

Belfast School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $10,739,734

$10,739,734 Spending change: 6.3% increase

6.3% increase Tax levy change: 1.5% increase

1.5% increase Tax levy limit: 2.8%

2.8% Other propositions: Propositions for creating a capital improvements reserve fund and a vehicle purchase reserve fund.

Propositions for creating a capital improvements reserve fund and a vehicle purchase reserve fund. Board candidates: Incumbents Chris Enders and Becky Backer are the candidates. Two seats, both five-year terms, are up.

Incumbents Chris Enders and Becky Backer are the candidates. Two seats, both five-year terms, are up. More information: belfastcsd.org

Bolivar-Richburg School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $21,178,283

: $21,178,283 Spending change: 3.4% increase

3.4% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 3.9%

3.9% Other propositions:

Buses: Purchase of three buses at a maximum cost of $382,935.84.

Purchase of three buses at a maximum cost of $382,935.84. Board candidates : Lyle Champlin, Jessie Davison, Kami Doane and Amanda McDonnell. Two people elected. Both positions have three-year terms.

: Lyle Champlin, Jessie Davison, Kami Doane and Amanda McDonnell. Two people elected. Both positions have three-year terms. More information: wnyric.org

Canaseraga School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $7,828,150

$7,828,150 Spending change: 3.6% increase

3.6% increase Tax levy change: 2% increase

2% increase Tax levy limit: 3.2%

3.2% Other propositions :

: Library: $37,750 levy for Essential Club Library

$37,750 levy for Essential Club Library Board candidates: Stephen L. Kenyon, Sr. is the only candidate for a five-year board term.

Stephen L. Kenyon, Sr. is the only candidate for a five-year board term. More information: ccsdny.org

Cuba-Rushford School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $24,839,202

$24,839,202 Spending change: 3.5% increase

3.5% increase Tax levy change: 2.9% increase

2.9% increase Tax levy limit: 3.9%

3.9% Other propositions:

Board candidates: One board seat is open. The three candidates are Joshua Drum, Gary Wight and Jeanine Rose. It is a five-year term.

One board seat is open. The three candidates are Joshua Drum, Gary Wight and Jeanine Rose. It is a five-year term. More information: crcs.wnyric.org

Friendship School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $10,595,147

$10,595,147 Spending change: 0.4% increase

0.4% increase Tax levy change: 1% increase

1% increase Tax levy limit: 2.8%

2.8% Other propositions:

Board candidates: Incumbent William Scott Ritchie is running for reelection to a five-year term. No other candidates filed nominating petitions.

Incumbent William Scott Ritchie is running for reelection to a five-year term. No other candidates filed nominating petitions. More information : friendship.wnyric.org

Fillmore School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $18,257,236

$18,257,236 Spending change: 6.6% increase

6.6% increase Tax levy change: 1% increase

1% increase Tax levy limit: 4.5%

4.5% Other propositions:

Buses : Two 65-passenger buses. Maximum cost of $242,550.

: Two 65-passenger buses. Maximum cost of $242,550. Board candidates: Sara Hatch and Darice Mullen are the candidates for a five-year term.

Sara Hatch and Darice Mullen are the candidates for a five-year term. More information: fillmorecsd.org

Genesee Valley School 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $18,483,359

$18,483,359 Spending change: 5.4% increase

5.4% increase Tax levy change: 0.9% increase

0.9% increase Tax levy limit: 3.73%

3.73% Other propositions:

Buses: A 64-passenger bus for an amount not to exceed $131,000. Funded through the Transportation Reserve.

A 64-passenger bus for an amount not to exceed $131,000. Funded through the Transportation Reserve. Libraries: $107,000 in support of the Belmont and Angelica libraries.

$107,000 in support of the Belmont and Angelica libraries. Board candidates: Heath Gordan and Max Gilluly are the candidates for two school positions.

Heath Gordan and Max Gilluly are the candidates for two school positions. More information: genvalley.org

Scio School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $11,214,107

$11,214,107 Spending change: 4.1% increase

4.1% increase Tax levy change: 1.9% increase

1.9% increase Tax levy limit: 4.72%

4.72% Other propositions:

Capital Reserve Fund: The fund shall not exceed $1 million, plus any accrued earnings on amounts deposited into the fund.

The fund shall not exceed $1 million, plus any accrued earnings on amounts deposited into the fund. Buses: One 64-passenger diesel school bus for no more than $133,251.

One 64-passenger diesel school bus for no more than $133,251. Board candidates: Election to one, five-year board term. Loren Knapp is the candidate.

Election to one, five-year board term. Loren Knapp is the candidate. More information: sciotigers.org

Wellsville School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $33,474,916

$33,474,916 Spending change: 6% increase

6% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 2.5%

2.5% Other propositions:

Buses: Two 70-passenger buses for a maximum cost of $300,000.

Two 70-passenger buses for a maximum cost of $300,000. Board candidates: Incumbents Steven Pettenati and Rex Olson are the candidates running for new three-year terms.

Incumbents Steven Pettenati and Rex Olson are the candidates running for new three-year terms. More information : wellsvilleschools.org

Whitesville School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $6,475,700

$6,475,700 Spending change: No increase

No increase Tax levy change: 5% decrease

5% decrease Tax levy limit: 3.6% increase

3.6% increase Other propositions:

Buses: There are two propositions, each for a 64-passenger bus.

There are two propositions, each for a 64-passenger bus. Board candidates: One three-year term will be filled. No candidates filed petitions.

One three-year term will be filled. No candidates filed petitions. Library Board: Five library board positions are on the ballot.

Five library board positions are on the ballot. More information : whitesvillesd.org

Addison School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $34,700,337

$34,700,337 Spending change: 3.1% increase

3.1% increase Tax levy change : No change

: No change Tax levy limit: 2.8%

Other propositions:

Board candidates: Candidates for two, five-year terms are Jeredd Dennis, Joseph E. Saltsman, Casity Sly, Deborah Finamore-Flint and Christopher Fenton.

Candidates for two, five-year terms are Jeredd Dennis, Joseph E. Saltsman, Casity Sly, Deborah Finamore-Flint and Christopher Fenton. More information: addisoncsd.org

Arkport School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $13,523,602

$13,523,602 Spending change: 12.9% increase

12.9% increase Tax levy change: 1.92% increase

1.92% increase Tax levy limit: 1.98% increase

1.98% increase Other propositions:

Buses: District residents will vote to authorize the purchase of one passenger vehicle at a maximum cost of $60,000.

District residents will vote to authorize the purchase of one passenger vehicle at a maximum cost of $60,000. Board candidates: Jennifer Swarts and Timothy Bailey are candidates for one school board seat. The term is for five years.

Jennifer Swarts and Timothy Bailey are candidates for one school board seat. The term is for five years. More information: arkportcsd.org

Avoca School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $14,124,734

$14,124,734 Spending change: 0.9%

0.9% Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 3.4%

3.4% Other propositions:

Buses: Spend up to $365,000 from an existing transportation reserve for three buses and one passenger vehicle.

Spend up to $365,000 from an existing transportation reserve for three buses and one passenger vehicle. Board candidates: Voters will elect one member to a five-year term. The candidates are Donald Rodbourn and Colleen Gelder.

Voters will elect one member to a five-year term. The candidates are Donald Rodbourn and Colleen Gelder. More information: avocacsd.org

Bath School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $39,994,763

: $39,994,763 Spending change : 3.8% increase

: 3.8% increase Tax levy change : 2.7% increase

: 2.7% increase Tax levy limit : 2.7%

: 2.7% Other propositions:

Board candidates : Incumbent Jennifer Yartym and Olivia Krezenski are running for the two available seats. The five-year terms begin July 1.

: Incumbent Jennifer Yartym and Olivia Krezenski are running for the two available seats. The five-year terms begin July 1. More information : bathcsd.org

Bradford School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $9,512,227

: $9,512,227 Spending change: Decrease of 3.1%

Decrease of 3.1% Tax levy change: 2.5% increase

2.5% increase Tax levy limit: 3.2%

3.2% Other propositions:

Buses : Two full-size buses not to exceed $227,000.

: Two full-size buses not to exceed $227,000. Board candidates: One board seat is available. Ardalia Wilhelm is the only candidate for the five-year term.

One board seat is available. Ardalia Wilhelm is the only candidate for the five-year term. More information: bradfordcsd.org

Campbell-Savona School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $23,295,717

$23,295,717 Spending change: 3.2% increase

3.2% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 1.8%

1.8% Other propositions:

Library: Shall the amount collected on behalf of the Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library be increased by $2,900 to an annual amount of $61,000.

Shall the amount collected on behalf of the Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library be increased by $2,900 to an annual amount of $61,000. Board candidates: Greg Cacace, Stacie VanSkiver and Dale Seeley are running for two five-year terms.

Greg Cacace, Stacie VanSkiver and Dale Seeley are running for two five-year terms. More information: cscsd.org

Canisteo-Greenwood School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $27,064,180

$27,064,180 Spending change: 3.2% increase

3.2% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 4.1%

4.1% Other propositions:

Buses: Three buses, one van and two SUVs. Approval to purchase from the district’s Capital Bus Reserve, not to exceed $450,000.

Three buses, one van and two SUVs. Approval to purchase from the district’s Capital Bus Reserve, not to exceed $450,000. Board candidates: Bruce MacKellar, Heather Cox, David Prete, Joe Pacanowski and Shanna Gardner are the candidates for three seats. Term lengths are three years.

Bruce MacKellar, Heather Cox, David Prete, Joe Pacanowski and Shanna Gardner are the candidates for three seats. Term lengths are three years. More information: cgcsd.org

Corning-Painted Post Area School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $122,844,885

$122,844,885 Spending change: 4% increase

4% increase Tax levy change: 2.6% increase

2.6% increase Tax levy limit: 2.6%

2.6% Other propositions:

Buses: A $694,000 bond resolution for school vehicles.

A $694,000 bond resolution for school vehicles. Board candidates: Four seats are up for election. There are three, three-year terms available and a single one-year term. The candidates are Bob Price, Molly Lutton, Maria Anderson, Ashley Johnson-Long, Marjorie Lawlor, Lynn Leonard, Mary Franklin, Jessica Teribury, Hal Cutler, A. Boh Ruffin and Michael Hurd.

Four seats are up for election. There are three, three-year terms available and a single one-year term. The candidates are Bob Price, Molly Lutton, Maria Anderson, Ashley Johnson-Long, Marjorie Lawlor, Lynn Leonard, Mary Franklin, Jessica Teribury, Hal Cutler, A. Boh Ruffin and Michael Hurd. More information: corningareaschools.com

Hammondsport School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $15,470,634

$15,470,634 Spending change: 2.7% increase

2.7% increase Tax levy change: 1.6% increase

1.6% increase Tax levy limit: 2.4%

2.4% Other propositions:

Buses : Two 70-passenger buses. Total cost no more than $237,115.92.

: Two 70-passenger buses. Total cost no more than $237,115.92. Board candidates: William Goodrich is the announced candidate for a five-year term.

William Goodrich is the announced candidate for a five-year term. More information: hammondsportcsd.org

Hornell City School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $40,039,187

$40,039,187 Spending change: 0.4% increase

0.4% increase Tax levy change: 1.34% increase

1.34% increase Tax levy limit: 1.36%

1.36% Other propositions:

Buses: A measure to lease three 66-passenger school buses for no more than $360,000.

A measure to lease three 66-passenger school buses for no more than $360,000. Board candidates: Incumbent Kerry Davis, the board of education president, and Scott C. Carroll, are vying for a five-year term.

Incumbent Kerry Davis, the board of education president, and Scott C. Carroll, are vying for a five-year term. More information : hornellcityschools.com

Jasper-Troupsburg School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $13,092,331

: $13,092,331 Spending change : 2.1% increase

: 2.1% increase Tax levy change : No change

: No change Tax levy limit : 2%

: 2% Other propositions :

: Buses : Proposition to lease and purchase three new buses. Maximum cost is $325,000.

: Proposition to lease and purchase three new buses. Maximum cost is $325,000. Capital Reserve : Creation of ten-year reserve with a maximum balance of $7 million.

: Creation of ten-year reserve with a maximum balance of $7 million. Board candidates : Jodi M. VanGorden and Chad C. Groff are the candidates for two school board seats. The terms are five years.

: Jodi M. VanGorden and Chad C. Groff are the candidates for two school board seats. The terms are five years. More information : jtcsd.org

Prattsburgh School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget : $10,491,163

: $10,491,163 Spending change : 2.9% increase

: 2.9% increase Tax levy change : No change

: No change Tax levy limit : 0.5%

: 0.5% Other propositions :

: Library : Prattsburgh Central School District shall be authorized to levy taxes annually of $87,958 for the Prattsburgh Free Library.

: Prattsburgh Central School District shall be authorized to levy taxes annually of $87,958 for the Prattsburgh Free Library. Board candidates : Terry Moore is the only candidate for a five-year board term.

: Terry Moore is the only candidate for a five-year board term. More information : prattsburghcsd.org

Newark Valley School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $27,341,784

$27,341,784 Spending change: 2.3% increase

2.3% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 2.7%

2.7% Other propositions:

Capital Reserve Fund: An amendment to the reserve fund established in 1993.

An amendment to the reserve fund established in 1993. Buses: Three buses and a student transportation vehicle at a maximum cost of $455,000.

Three buses and a student transportation vehicle at a maximum cost of $455,000. Board candidates: Incumbent Sarah Hines is the only candidate for a three-year board term. Incumbent Anthony Tavelli is running for a new three-year term.

Incumbent Sarah Hines is the only candidate for a three-year board term. Incumbent Anthony Tavelli is running for a new three-year term. More information : nvcs.stier.org

Owego-Apalachin 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $52,861,174

$52,861,174 Spending change: 6.07% increase

6.07% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: 2.5%

2.5% Other propositions:

Buses: Five buses for no more than $780,000.

Five buses for no more than $780,000. Capital project: A $12.9 million project for improvements and reconstruction.

A $12.9 million project for improvements and reconstruction. Board candidates: Gene Cvik, Terry Ward and Linda Gretz are the candidates for two seats. Each seat carries a three-year term.

Gene Cvik, Terry Ward and Linda Gretz are the candidates for two seats. Each seat carries a three-year term. More information: oacsd.org

Spencer-Van Etten School 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $24,988,515

$24,988,515 Spending change: 2.7% increase

2.7% increase Tax levy change: 2.6% increase

2.6% increase Tax levy limit: 2.6%

2.6% Other propositions:

Board candidates: Susan Rider-Ulacco, Sean Vallely and Karen Johnson are the candidates for two board seats, each with three-year terms.

Susan Rider-Ulacco, Sean Vallely and Karen Johnson are the candidates for two board seats, each with three-year terms. More information : svecsd.org

Tioga School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $20,558,091

$20,558,091 Spending change: 6.29% increase

6.29% increase Tax levy change: 0.3% increase

0.3% increase Tax levy limit: 0.3

0.3 Other propositions:

Buses: Two full size buses, for a maximum of $294,000 or $147,000 each.

Two full size buses, for a maximum of $294,000 or $147,000 each. Board candidates: Two seats, both five-year terms, are up for election. Incumbents Aaron Lounsbury and Cathi Root are running unopposed.

Two seats, both five-year terms, are up for election. Incumbents Aaron Lounsbury and Cathi Root are running unopposed. More information: tiogacentral.org

Elmira City School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $138,440,248

$138,440,248 Spending change: 2.9% increase

2.9% increase Tax levy change: No change

No change Tax levy limit: .03%

.03% Other propositions: Capital reserve, not to exceed $20 million.

Capital reserve, not to exceed $20 million. School sale: Sale of Arthur W. Booth School to Andrew Mitchell and Andrew Hughes for no less than $299,000.

Sale of Arthur W. Booth School to Andrew Mitchell and Andrew Hughes for no less than $299,000. Board candidates: Ruth Bruning, Julie Wray and Joshua Palmer are running for the open three seats. All are three year terms.

Ruth Bruning, Julie Wray and Joshua Palmer are running for the open three seats. All are three year terms. More information : elmiracityschools.com

Elmira Heights Central School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $24,591,601

$24,591,601 Spending change: 3.45%

3.45% Tax levy change: 2.0%

2.0% Tax levy limit: 2.05%

2.05% Buses: Propose to purchase two 65-passenger school buses for a total cost of $270,000.

Propose to purchase two 65-passenger school buses for a total cost of $270,000. Other propositions:

Board candidates: Two seats open for 5-year terms; Incumbent Christopher Callas running for reelection. Other seat is vacant.

Two seats open for 5-year terms; Incumbent Christopher Callas running for reelection. Other seat is vacant. More information: heightsschools.com/Budget.cfm

Horseheads Central School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $88,470,543.

$88,470,543. Spending change: 3.30%

3.30% Tax levy change: 2.97%

2.97% Tax levy limit: 2.97%

2.97% Buses: Purchase seven full-size buses and one four-wheel drive transportation vehicle at a total cost of $1,400,000.

Purchase seven full-size buses and one four-wheel drive transportation vehicle at a total cost of $1,400,000. Other propositions: Establish a capital reserve fund.

Establish a capital reserve fund. Board candidates: Four candidates for three seats; Daniel Christmas, Azfar (Azi) Farooquee, Liz O’Dell Wehling, MaryAnne (Holleran) Corbett.

Four candidates for three seats; Daniel Christmas, Azfar (Azi) Farooquee, Liz O’Dell Wehling, MaryAnne (Holleran) Corbett. More information: horseheadsdistrict.com/Budget2022-23.cfm

Watkins Glen Central School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $28,574,037

$28,574,037 Spending change: 5.36%

5.36% Tax levy change: 2.08%

2.08% Tax levy limit: 2.99%

2.99% Buses: Proposal to lease two 66-passenger buses and two 30-passenger buses for a maximum of $87,000 a year for five years.

Proposal to lease two 66-passenger buses and two 30-passenger buses for a maximum of $87,000 a year for five years. Other propositions:

Board candidates: Three seats open, two for 3-year terms and one for 1-year term; Candidates Theresa Butler, Brittany Oliver, Craig Bianco and and Keith Caslin.

Three seats open, two for 3-year terms and one for 1-year term; Candidates Theresa Butler, Brittany Oliver, Craig Bianco and and Keith Caslin. More information: wgcsd.org/article/723312

Odessa-Montour Central School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $18,452,087.

$18,452,087. Spending change: 3.2%.

3.2%. Tax levy change: 2.99%.

2.99%. Tax levy limit: 4.27%.

4.27%. Buses: Purchase three full-sized buses at a cost not to exceed $420,000, using funds from the district's Transportation Capital Reserve Fund.

Purchase three full-sized buses at a cost not to exceed $420,000, using funds from the district's Transportation Capital Reserve Fund. Other propositions: Dissolution of Technology Capital Reserve.

Dissolution of Technology Capital Reserve. Board candidates: Incumbents William P. Shrout and Karen S. Rock.

Incumbents William P. Shrout and Karen S. Rock. More information: omschools.org

Waverly Central School District 2022-23 budget

2022-23 adopted budget: $34,964,417.

$34,964,417. Spending change: 4%.

4%. Tax levy change: No change.

No change. Tax levy limit: 1.72%

1.72% Other propositions:

Board candidates: Two open seats for five-year terms; candidates Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn.

Two open seats for five-year terms; candidates Colleen Talada and Jennifer Vaughn. More information: waverlyschools.com

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: School budget, board votes in Allegany, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga counties: What to know