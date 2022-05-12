ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball: All Four Incoming Freshmen in Final 247Sports Top 150 Recruiting Rankings

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtcRy_0fbK8Mh600

UVA's entire incoming recruiting class is ranked in the top 150 of 247Sports' final 2022 recruiting rankings

Virginia basketball's four incoming freshmen ranked in final 247Sports Top 150 (; 0:25)

247Sports released their final recruiting rankings for the high school basketball class of 2022 and each of Virginia's four incoming freshmen are ranked in the top 150.

Virginia basketball recruiting class of 2022 in 247Sports final recruiting rankings:

No. 44: Isaac McKneely
No. 51: Leon Bond
No. 70: Isaac Traudt
No. 133: Ryan Dunn

Isaac McKneely was the first in the class to commit to Virginia on January 30th this year. The 6’4”, 170-pound combo guard from West Virginia chose UVA over offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, West Virginia, and Illinois. After leading his Poca basketball team to the Class AA state championship in his senior season, McKneely was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

Leon Bond committed to Virginia on July 30th, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from Marquette, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M. Bond, who stands at 6’5”, 180 pounds, is the No. 16 small forward in the class and the No. 2-ranked player from Wisconsin. Bond is one of 12 nominees for boys basketball player of the year in Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Isaac Traudt was perhaps the most significant commit in the class of 2022 for Virginia and one of the most high-profile recruits to choose Virginia in the Tony Bennett-era. The 6’10”, 215-pound power forward committed to UVA on August 28th over offers from North Carolina, Michigan State, and Gonzaga, as well as in-state programs Nebraska and Creighton. Traudt is the No. 8 power forward in the class of 2022 and the top-ranked player from the state of Nebraska. In his senior season at Grand Island Senior High School, Traudt averaged 23.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game and led his team to the district semifinals. Traudt was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska in March.

Ryan Dunn was the fourth and final member of Virginia’s class of 2022, committing to UVA on September 28th over offers from Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Georgetown, South Carolina, and Boston College. Dunn is the No. 4 player in the state of New York. Standing at 6’6”, 190 pounds, he is listed as a small forward on 247Sports, but could also be considered a shooting guard, averaging over 44% from three-point range.

Virginia has the No. 12 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports and the second-best class in the ACC, trailing No. 1 Duke and just ahead of No. 13 North Carolina. This is the highest-ranked recruiting class for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers since 2016, when the class of Kyle Guy (No. 37), Ty Jerome (No. 44), Jay Huff (No. 57), and De'Andre Hunter (No. 91) was the No. 7-ranked class in the nation.

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia basketball recruiting updates.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Pulls Away Late For 8-3 Win Against Longwood

Virginia Women's Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

UVA Softball Set to Face No. 3 Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Virginia Football: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Joel Starlings Schedules Official Visit

Matt Moore Selected Fourth Overall by the Archers in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Nebraska State
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Local
Virginia College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
West Virginia State
cbs19news

Virginia edges past USC to advance to NCAA second round

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Morgan Schwab tied a program-record with seven assists to lead Virginia to a 13-11 win over USC and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Schwab assisted five of the first seven goals of the game as UVA raced out to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Recruiting#Uva#Combo Guard#Poca#Class Aa#Texas A M
WSPA 7News

Clemson and Virginia have game suspended

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Friday’s series opener between Clemson and No. 9 Virginia at Disharoon Park was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the score tied 4-4. The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to follow after the conclusion of Game 1 on […]
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Tennessee soars into top 10 after landing five-star recruit Julian Phillips

Rick Barnes received good news Thursday afternoon when five-star forward Julian Phillips announced his commitment to Tennessee live on CBS Sports HQ. "I picked Tennessee because I have a great relationship with coach Barnes, [assistant] coach [Justin] Gainey and the rest of their staff," Phillips said. "I took my visit down there a few months ago. The campus and everything is beautiful. In their system, I can do well next year. That's why I chose them."
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Marquette University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
arkansasfight.com

Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 5-12-2022

Thursday afternoon, Razorback sharpshooter, Jaxson Robinson announced he will enter the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect went to Twitter to break the news that he will leave Fayetteville after one season as a Razorback. The second-year player came to Arkansas after spending his first season at Texas A&M. Wichita...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
837
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy