Elmira, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Elmira? Home prices rise over $129K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Chemung County during February was $129,900. That's an increase of 8.2% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began rising. February prices are up from $127,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 24.6% from a year earlier. A total of 76 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 61 single-family homes were sold.

Steuben County's median sales price for a single-family home was $124,900, up 21.9% from a year earlier. Some 96 houses were sold in February, up 43.3% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Chemung County's real estate market in New York?

In Chemung County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $229,000, down 6.2% from a year before.

In February, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

In Steuben County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $260,000, up 39.6% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: How hot is the real estate market near Elmira? Home prices rise over $129K

Comments / 0

