QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which do you blame more for high gas prices?

There's plenty of blame to go around for soaring gas prices.

Some place most of the blame on global forces such as the continued economic reverberations from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

But others say U.S. energy policy is to blame as the country tries to move away from fossil fuels.

Where do you place the blame? Vote in the poll below.

