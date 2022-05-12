ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Electric supply-side price hike could make summer hot and expensive

By Ben Singson
 3 days ago
Ameren Illinois customers will see an increase - potentially as much as $48 - on their electric bills next...

walls102.com

New Illinois highway map released

SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates as well as a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors alike plan their travels throughout Illinois. The new map’s cover features a beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT’s employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Illinois

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Developer plans 1st dual-branded hotel in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A dual-branded Hilton hotel is the latest project soon to be built along Governors Parkway in Edwardsville, following the news earlier this week that grocer Meijer plans to open its first store in the St. Louis region in nearby Glen Carbon. Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development, a division...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Lunar eclipse to be visible in Central Illinois Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday night, Central Illinoisans and the rest of North America will have a chance to see the first lunar eclipse of 2022. The eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m. with the full moon fully eclipsed by 10:29 PM. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes...
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier

Video: Infant formula shortage explanation

Amy David is a clinical associate professor of supply chain management in the School of Management at Purdue University. She explains how the baby formula shortage began, how long it might last and what can be done to alleviate the issue.
HEALTH
