Foss, MacDonald power Loggers’ win over Lions

LIBBY — Mackenzie Foss homered and drove in six runs, Paislee MacDonald went 5-for-5 and scored drive times and Libby outscored Eureka 17-7 in non-conference softball Tuesday.

Foss hit a three-run homer in the third inning, a two-run single in the third and an RBI double in the fifth for the Class A Loggers (9-7)..

Maura Miller keyed Class B Eureka’s five-run fifth inning with a three-run double, and finished with four RBIs. Paige Goheen ramped out two hits for the Lions..

Taylor Munro, Foss and MacDonald pitched two innings each, scattering a total of six hits and six walks. Five Lions struck out.

Eureka 001 510 - 7 6 6

Libby 434 051 - 17 13 3

Ellie Durden and Paige Goheen. Taylor Munro, Mackenzie Foss (3), Paislee MacDonald (5) and Kinzee Boehmier.

EUREKA — Durden 1-4, Caitlyn Hurst 0-2, Maura Miller 1-2, Reena Truman 1-3, Kiah Hawkins 0-4, Ixone Coteron 0-4, Goheen 2-4, Dani Starkey 1-2, Savanna Peterson.

LIBBY — Courtney Benson 1-3, MacDonald 5-5, Foss 3-4, Munro 1-5, Sidney Rusdal 0-4, Boehmier 1-3, Destinee Crawford 0-4, Mylie Rayome 0-3, Aleesha Bradeen 1-1, Peyton Waggoner 0-0, Madison Vincent 0-0, Rachel Kosters 0-0.

2B — Miller, Durdken, Foss. HR — Foss. RBIs — Miller 4, Foss 6, Boehmier 3, Munro 2, MacDonald 2, Rusdal.