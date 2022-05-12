ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Foss, MacDonald power Loggers’ win over Lions

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

LIBBY — Mackenzie Foss homered and drove in six runs, Paislee MacDonald went 5-for-5 and scored drive times and Libby outscored Eureka 17-7 in non-conference softball Tuesday.

Foss hit a three-run homer in the third inning, a two-run single in the third and an RBI double in the fifth for the Class A Loggers (9-7)..

Maura Miller keyed Class B Eureka’s five-run fifth inning with a three-run double, and finished with four RBIs. Paige Goheen ramped out two hits for the Lions..

Taylor Munro, Foss and MacDonald pitched two innings each, scattering a total of six hits and six walks. Five Lions struck out.

Eureka 001 510 - 7 6 6

Libby 434 051 - 17 13 3

Ellie Durden and Paige Goheen. Taylor Munro, Mackenzie Foss (3), Paislee MacDonald (5) and Kinzee Boehmier.

EUREKA — Durden 1-4, Caitlyn Hurst 0-2, Maura Miller 1-2, Reena Truman 1-3, Kiah Hawkins 0-4, Ixone Coteron 0-4, Goheen 2-4, Dani Starkey 1-2, Savanna Peterson.

LIBBY — Courtney Benson 1-3, MacDonald 5-5, Foss 3-4, Munro 1-5, Sidney Rusdal 0-4, Boehmier 1-3, Destinee Crawford 0-4, Mylie Rayome 0-3, Aleesha Bradeen 1-1, Peyton Waggoner 0-0, Madison Vincent 0-0, Rachel Kosters 0-0.

2B — Miller, Durdken, Foss. HR — Foss. RBIs — Miller 4, Foss 6, Boehmier 3, Munro 2, MacDonald 2, Rusdal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Libby, MT
City
Eureka, MT
Libby, MT
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy