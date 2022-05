ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with an extensive criminal record is now jailed again, charged in a domestic violence incident. According to the report, Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female. Deputies say he went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and dragged her out to his car. The victim sustained facial and bodily surface injuries as she attempted to fight back.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO