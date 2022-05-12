2022 Concert by the Lake Series

Rockwall Farmers Market was established in 2008 by the Friends of Downtown Rockwall and has been a Saturday morning staple in this community ever since. The market is run by volunteers, with assistance from the City of Rockwall and Rockwall County, and it has grown to over 35 vendors. It has become one of the area's most popular destinations for locals to purchase fresh produce and specialty foods such as grass-fed meats, fresh baked artisans breads, farm eggs, seafood, honey, jams, pasta, tamales to name just a few. They also feature local talent that provides live music every market. You can find the market located on the Historic Downtown Square. They are dog and pet friendly.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO