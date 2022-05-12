ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Community-Focused Spice Sweepstakes

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​Launched by spice brand Spiceology, the Golden Tongs Sweepstakes will run from May 1st until May 31st. The initiative is held in honor of National BBQ Month and it is the...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

TrendHunter.com

witchy sandwich pop-ups

Leader in virtual restaurants, Nextbite, recently announced the launch of a new ‘Wichcraft Popup in Denver, Colorado. The first ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio pop-up will be available for pickup and delivery. The pop-up is the result of a collaboration between Nextbite and ‘Wichcraft, which is co-founded by celebrity chef Tom Coliccho. At the ‘Wichcraft Popup, customers will be able to order signature sandwiches such as the Chopped Chickpea & Roasted Red Peppers sandwich, the Grilled Chicken & Spicy Slaw sandwich, the Steak & Kale sandwich, and the Turkey & Avocado sandwich. Guests can also add fresh sides like Coleslaw or the Arugula & Parmesan Salad. As ‘Wichcraft co-founder Tom Colicchio sums it up, “We are excited to bring our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches to Denver through our partnership with Nextbite, a leader in innovative and quality virtual restaurant concepts."
DENVER, CO
TrendHunter.com

Nashville Hot Chicken Dumplings

A world of flavors is colliding over at Wing It On! because the brand just announced the debut of new Nashville Hot Chicken Dumplings. And that's not all. The brand is actually serving up a whole menu of chicken and veggie dumplings. Available in-stores, through the brand's mobile app, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
TrendHunter.com

Banana Pudding Cookies

Magnolia Bakery has taken one of its most iconic desserts and transformed it into a Banana Pudding Cookie. Magnolia Bakery first opened in New York City in 1996 and quickly developed a cult-like following due to its signature Banana Pudding dessert. This hit recipe features thick layers of fluffy vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, and sweet vanilla wafers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Fast Food-Inspired Candles

The Shake Shack Apotheke candle set introduces a unique set of scents for candle lovers that includes Burger in the Park and Shake & Fries. This collaboration between Shake Shack and the Brooklyn-based luxury home fragrance brand newly launched, introducing a pair of five-ounce candles. According to the partners on the project, one candle captures the essence of "that first bite of a ShackBurger in the fresh spring air of NYC's Madison Square Park," while the other "bottles that first dip of a salty, crispy crinkle-cut fry into a creamy milkshake."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Mansion Homes

One Sotheby's International Realty announced a partnership with Voxel Architects and Gabe Sierra whereby the group will create the 'MetaReal' phygital mansion. The MetaReal is an 11,000 square-foot home that is being actively constructed in Miami alongside a direct virtual counterpart. The MetaReal virtual mansion is being created inside the Sandbox metaverse platform and will be directly tied to a collectible digital NFT asset.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

