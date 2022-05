FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 3A boys 4X200 relay featured all four schools in the SCIC and it was a tight race throughout. Gooding on the outside had a small lead after one lap, but here comes Filer and Kimberly and Buhl not far behind, but on the final 200, substitute runner Jake Lamoreaux filled in nicely in the anchor position, helping seal the win for the Wildcats.

FILER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO