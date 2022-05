The singers Lorde and Kanye have said they are highly sensitive. What do psychologists make of the phenomenon and what can you do if you feel the same?. Last year the singer Lorde became the latest celebrity to identify as a 'highly sensitive person', telling Vogue that her personality profile means that she just "isn't built for pop star life" and that she needs long stretches of time to be by herself to recover from the demands of her work. She joins other superstars, such as Kanye West and Nicole Kidman, who have also labelled themselves in this way, apparently finding that it helps them make sense of their own experiences.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO