ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Former Taco Daddy employees submit complaints to state labor department

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5f6a_0fbJzyRV00
Buy Now Former Taco Daddy bar manager Joseph Mackey, middle, speaks with his former coworkers on Wednesday. Mackey and other Taco Daddy employees walked out from the restaurant Saturday evening, citing issues with pay. They mailed complaints to the Maryland Department of Labor on Wednesday. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

About 10 former employees at Taco Daddy Cantina and Tequila Bar submitted complaints Wednesday afternoon to the Maryland Department of Labor about their treatment at the downtown Frederick restaurant.

The eatery remained closed Wednesday after workers walked out Saturday evening, locking the doors behind them.

In interviews with The Frederick News-Post, employees have said they left because of longtime disputes with ownership over bounced paychecks and not getting paid overtime or compensated for all of the hours they worked, among other reasons.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a small group of workers gathered at a table at the back of Starbucks Coffee on North Market Street, within view of their former workplace. They filled out “wage claim” forms from the Maryland Division of Labor and Industry, carefully placing completed ones in large manila envelopes to be mailed to the state labor department.

The employees, primarily bartenders and servers at Taco Daddy, said they recounted issues with overtime pay, bounced paychecks and compensation discrepancies in their complaints. Some also said they described not getting the breaks they were due while working long shifts, including before they turned 18.

Maryland law sets limits on hours of work by minors. Those 16 and 17, for example, can’t have more than 12 hours of school and work in one day and must get a break of at least 30 minutes after five consecutive hours of work.

Taco Daddy owner Neel Kamal deferred to his lawyer when asked for comment on Wednesday. His lawyer, Frank Boozer Jr. of Towson-based Covahey and Boozer P.A., did not respond to requests for comment by phone or email Wednesday.

Kamal has previously disputed the accounts of his employees about what led to the walkout.

There have been times when a worker’s pay was miscalculated, but those were rare, Kamal previously told The Frederick News-Post. He said he always resolves paycheck issues “immediately,” but acknowledged there have been problems with checks bouncing when workers attempt to deposit them.

He has urged employees to contact him about discrepancies in their paychecks. In a statement posted on Taco Daddy’s social media Monday morning, Kamal said the restaurant is investigating its accounting and will pay employees all wages they are due.

He has maintained that he is eager to rectify any problems his employees bring to him and has said any workers who participated in Saturday’s walkout are welcome to come back to work.

Labor law perspectiveIn an interview, Joseph Gibson, managing attorney at the Employment Law Center of Maryland on West Church Street, who is not involved in the case and doesn’t represent any of the workers, said it seems like the former Taco Daddy employees are “doing everything right.”

It’s rare for employees to band together the way staff at the restaurant has, Gibson said. He said he’s impressed and proud of the employees for sticking up for each other.

He predicted their actions will be successful.

“Taco Daddy is going to sort this out one way or the other,” he said, “or it’s gonna close.”

In the past year, the Employment Law Center of Maryland has looked at 105 unpaid wage cases, with claims ranging from $97.50 to more than half a million dollars, Gibson wrote in an email.

From what Gibson and his colleagues have seen, the two most common ways employers get in trouble with wage laws is when they intentionally withhold overtime pay or other wages and when their payroll or human resources systems are inefficient, resulting in what he called “administrative chaos.”

The latter is more often the case, Gibson said. But either way, in Maryland, workers have two options when their employer doesn’t pay them correctly.

They can take the route Taco Daddy employees chose and file a claim for unpaid wages with the state labor department or they can sue their employer, Gibson said. Both actions would be covered under the Maryland Wage Payment and Collection Law.

Under this law, if an employer has withheld wages and doesn’t have a good reason for doing so, their employees can claim up to three times the wages they’re owed, he said.

But things are going to get complicated for the Taco Daddy employees filing complaints with the state labor department, Gibson said.

In Maryland, employers have a two-week “safe harbor” from when they should have paid their workers to when they need to fix any problems that arise before the wage payment and collection law is technically broken, he said.

“What that means is that if these employees are consistently getting late paychecks or paychecks are bouncing,” he said, “Taco Daddy has a two-week period to fix the issue. ... They might be violating the spirit of the law, but technically, they’re still within Maryland wage law because they have that time period to fix the issue.”

The former Taco Daddy employees would also have to consider whether they want to pursue getting paid three times the wages they say they’re due — a step they’d have to take in court, Gibson said.

First, a jury would have to decide that the company didn’t have a good excuse to withhold their wages. Then, a judge would have to determine the workers are entitled to the “treble damages.”

In Maryland, it can take anywhere from one to two years to get in front of a jury, Gibson said. That wouldn’t be a quick resolution to the issue.

But most unclaimed wage cases settle relatively quickly, with the company paying all of the owed wages and attorney fees, he said.

In the near future, however, Gibson said the state labor department will assign an investigator to the workers’ complaints and contact Taco Daddy for its side of the story. The department will then decide whether to accept the case.

Given what Gibson knows about the situation, he said it is likely the department will take the case on behalf of the workers and pursue Taco Daddy under the Maryland Wage Payment and Collection Law — first in an attempt to settle, then, if necessary, in court.

The actions taken by the former Taco Daddy employees could serve as a model for other workers, Gibson said.

“This is maybe going to be a pattern that’s going to create a template for other workplaces, where this problem occurs,” he said. “To say, ‘Look what happened at Taco Daddy. Do you want that to happen here?’”

He said some attorneys argue business owners can be held individually liable for not paying wages, depending on how involved they were with decisions leading to employees not being paid properly. Taco Daddy’s owner — not just the business itself — could be on the hook for the money his former employees say they’re missing, Gibson said.

“So, he should be afraid right now,” he said.

Comments / 3

sissy girl
3d ago

Great job, you guys lasted more then most, how can they work and checks bounced? Ok that money was being put into the other restaurant, sad story can only hope justice is served for these workers

Reply
3
Related
fox5dc.com

Humane Society demanding release of 80 beagles from animal testing lab with ties to Maryland, Virginia

WARNING: The following article contains photos and videos that may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Humane Society demands release of animals used for testing. The Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of an investigation into an animal testing laboratory in Indiana with ties to Maryland and Virginia, saying 80 beagle puppies are being used in toxicity testing in addition to thousands of other animals, including primates, pigs, mice and rats.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Frederick, MD
Business
Frederick, MD
Food & Drinks
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland mothers feel shame amid baby formula shortage

The baby formula shortage is becoming an increasingly dire situation for some Maryland families. Some congressional Democrats, including Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, want manufacturers to speed up formula production. On Thursday, the White House shared a series of measures intended to increase formula access, from cutting back on red tape surrounding production to easing the process of importing formula from overseas and cracking down on price gouging.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Law#Tacos#Taco Day#Food Drink#Taco Daddy Cantina#Starbucks Coffee
bethesdamagazine.com

Two MCPS students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

The only two students in Maryland to be named Presidential Scholars — one of the country’s highest honors for graduating seniors — this year are both from Montgomery County. The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday announced the 161 winners from across the country. On the list...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ocean City Today

Berlin Campground owners seek amendment to laws

Worcester County Commissioners will soon vote on changing the code surrounding campgrounds after the owners of Frontier Town in Berlin asked to allow features not permitted under the current code. Sun TRS Frontier, LLC, which operates Frontier Town, Castaways, and Fort Whaley, is proposing cluster design standards for a portion...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

State panel considers plan to sell Spring Grove Hospital for $1

A controversial plan to sell the state-owned Spring Grove Hospital Center to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for $1 is on the docket at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the controversy. Sterner:. Let’s start with some background. Describe Spring Grove Hospital Center....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
262
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy