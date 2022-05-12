ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

COVID-19 outbreak prompts school closure in Santa Rosa as cases rise again

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases rise again, a school in Santa...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Local
California Health
Santa Rosa, CA
Health
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Education
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Education
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco General needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday asked for the public's assistance in identifying a patient. Hospital officials said a man around 65 years old was admitted Wednesday in critical condition after being picked up by firefighters on Polk and Sutter streets. The patient appears...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Near Peak of Current Covid Wave

Sonoma County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase believes the current COVID wave will peak within the next few days. Mase says, after looking at several state models, she expects the wave to peak in mid-May, which is about we’re at now. Mase also says the county is in a much better place than at any time during the past two years of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average case rate is 26-point-seven per 100-thousand residents. The test positivity rate is eight-percent. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations are relatively low, with 23 people hospitalized with the virus and one in intensive care. And, the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death for nearly a month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Saint Rose Catholic School Closed for Wednesday Due to Covid Outbreak

The campus of Saint Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa is closed for at least the rest of today after officials identified a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases. Principal Kathleen Aymar says there are outbreaks in classes in the third through eighth grades. Students, their families, and staff members have been infected. The campus has been closed since Monday. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase says the County Department of Health Services is aware of the outbreak, and is working with the staff at Saint Rose to mitigate it. This is Sonoma County’s first pandemic-related school campus closure since mid-January.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFist

Bay Area Scientists Sound the Alarm That Omicron Subvariants Are Reinfecting People Like Mad

Local wastewater data indicate COVID-19 infections may have doubled in the last two weeks, as new variant “sublineages” are finding ever-new ways to evade the antibodies. It’s getting more and more difficult to keep track of how many new different COVID-19 variants are popping up these days. We thought things were bad when the coronavirus started spawning new Greek alphabet letters like Delta and Omicron. Now the variants are splitting off into different and identifiable subvariants of Omicron like BA.2, and then from there “sublineages” like BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.13, like they were the names of the umpteenth different iOS updates that are being forced onto your phone every couple of weeks.
SCIENCE
KRON4

CA Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot on drought, water crisis

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the ongoing drought and water crisis in California. Crowfoot talks about the increase in water use in the state in March, how climate change is impacting the issue, and why...
CALIFORNIA STATE

