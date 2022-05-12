ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Softball: Vaqueros enter region tournament as top seed

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 3 days ago

After playing 12 games over a nine-day stretch the past two weeks, the Fernley High School softball team faces a comparatively slight workload this weekend, needing to win between three to five games over three days in order to win the Northern 3A Region Tournament this weekend. But the...

www.fernleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley softball reaches region title game, baseball one win away

The Fernley High School softball team guaranteed themselves on Friday the 3A state playoffs, played on their home field, won’t take place without them. The next task is to claim a region championship. The Vaqueros defeated Lowry 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Thursday and beat North Valleys 6-4 on...
FERNLEY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Letter to the Editor

While MAGA Republicans are popping the champagne corks over the imminent reversal of Roe vs. Wade, and the blow it delivers to women’s control over their own bodies, a little reality checking is in order. This is especially true for the many candidates who, if elected, will certainly begin the process of eliminating the protection of women’s reproductive rights currently found in Nevada State Law. They need to be asked, “Would you force your 14-year old daughter, or 14-year old granddaughter, or niece, or even a family friend to carry a pregnancy through to birth if that pregnancy was the result of rape or incest? Would you force them to spend months of their young lives risking their physical and mental health demonstrating to one and all the perpetrator of a heinous crime still controls their body? I would be interested to know the answer. If, in fact, any form of abortion is the equivalent of murder, then what should it matter how conception happened? Or maybe a 14-year old is entitled to her life, and to live free from even more pain and scarring than she has already endured. Or maybe the MAGA Republicans could set aside their sanctimonious political self-serving and let her decide.
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy