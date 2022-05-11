ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Great Resignation shook up the hiring process in the U.S. during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Americans#The Finishing School#News Now
NBC News

What the White House global Covid-19 summit should've spent more time on

World leaders gathered at a virtual global Covid-19 summit Thursday to discuss the next steps in a pandemic that has killed approximately 15 million people to date and disrupted the lives of everyone around the world. The event coincided with the U.S. officially marking 1 million deaths from Covid, emphasizing the toll that the virus has taken and the need for continued action to reduce health risks in the future.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC News

Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

President Biden is defending his administration’s response to the baby formula shortage. The White House is now vowing to allow more flexibility for low income families to obtain available formula, import additional formula from abroad and continue increased production here at home. Many parents are calling for more action still. May 13, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

362K+
Followers
45K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy