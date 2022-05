Twenty camping pitches and two safari tents sit among wildflower meadows on a 200-hectare farm outside the small village of Trefor on the northern coast of the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There’s a treehouse and rope swings for the kids, while the big draw for grown-ups is its seasonal kitchen-garden restaurant for breakfast and lunch every day, and dinner six nights a week (drinks and cocktails are garnished with herbs from the garden). There’s a private shingle beach and you can hire paddleboards and kayaks at the nearby sandy beaches of Porth Iago or Aberdaron. Take bus 30 from Caernarfon or Pwllheli to Ganolfan, from where it’s just over a half-mile walk down the lane to the site.

