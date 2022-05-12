ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after getting multiple reports of gunshots overnight centering around Chester Road. They...

www.nbc12.com

Related
NBC12

Police: Two women shot in “drive-by” style shooting on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two women are in the hospital after being shot on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning. Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., Henrico Police responded to I-64 east of Staples Mill Road to report two women suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the travel lane in that area.
NBC12

Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning. Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., a black Infiniti sedan was traveling east on I-64 when it was struck by gunfire. The vehicle pulled off onto the shoulder near exit 185 at Staples Mill Road.
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Timsberry Circle that happened Thursday night. At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
NewsBreak
NBC12

Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting on Timsberry Circle that happened Thursday night. At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, officers found Tyjuan Coleman, 20, shot multiple times inside a vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Who fired shots in Apartment 4C?

Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting at the Pin Oaks Housing Complex in Petersburg. Police were called to the community just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

