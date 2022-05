All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At Truvy’s beauty salon you can always get the best hair ‘do and the best gossip. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood and marriage to tragedy and loss. Beloved characters like the wise-cracking Truvy and her eager new assistant Annelle, curmudgeonly Ouiser, millionaire Miss Clairee, and local social leader M’lynn and her sweet-natured daughter Shelby all find their lives and relationships tested. But in the face of impossible decisions, their bonds with one another only strengthen.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO