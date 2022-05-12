ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

3D Concept Rendering Video of the iPhone 14 Pro Has Surfaced

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube channel EverythingApplePro E A P recently posted a 3D rendering video of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The concept video showcases the highly-anticipated iPhone from all facets based on leaked rumors and schematics. The video envisions the narrow bezel...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked. There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
#3d Rendering#Face Id#Apple Watch#Smart Phone#Ios#A16#Legion 7 7i
Jake Wells

Signs your iPhone or Android phone has been hacked

User looking at photo on phonePhoto by Thought Catalog (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Wondering if that computer in your pocket is really safe? That's a legit concern as have so much of our digital lives on our phones. Here are a few things to look out for whether you have an iPhone or Android phone.
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

How to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone is simple — a quick press of two buttons plus a few taps and you can share your screen with the world. But what happens when you’re trying to capture an online moment that takes up more than your screen allows, like a terrible tweet that has noteworthy replies, a weird take on the latest Elon Musk buzz, or a juicy group text?
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
LIFESTYLE
TechSpot

Samsung and LG showcase foldable and slidable OLED displays

Forward-looking: Foldable displays have yet to become a mainstream success. Display manufacturers like Samsung and LG are working on several concepts for future devices, and they seem to believe that foldable and rollable displays will have an important place in a number of other applications. Foldable devices are in a...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

Union LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured the best of the brand as they snagged up a majority of the inventory.
LOS ANGELES, CA

