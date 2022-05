The Senate voted against passing a bill that would make abortions legal nationwide, as the Supreme Court appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a 49-51 vote, the Senate again decided against approving the Women's Health Protection Act, which passed in the House last year. The bill was intended to codify Roe v. Wade into a federal law with Roe expected to fall, but the Senate — where Democrats hold just a slim majority and need 60 votes to pass more partisan legislation — and they first voted against it in February.

