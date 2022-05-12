ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 2-Telefonica first-quarter net profit falls less than expected

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Added comment from CEO)

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Inflation-matching price rises in most markets, operating efficiencies and strength in its cloud and cybersecurity business helped Spain’s Telefonica to deliver a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit fell 20% to 706 million euros ($742 million).

The drop compared with the 470 million euros forecast in a company-provided survey of analysts, which also predicted core earnings of 2.96 billion and revenues of 9.07 billion.

Telefonica’s reported core earnings were down 6.4% to 3.2 billion euros and overall revenues fell 9% to 9.41 billion euros.

When excluding the effects of recent asset disposals, revenues were up 3.2% and core earnings rose 2.1%, the company said.

“Telefonica’s solid beginning of the year in an environment of inflationary tensions and geopolitical instability shows the strength of the company in facing the most adverse situations,” CEO Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete said in a statement.

Telefonica attributed the performance to its ability to adapt prices to inflation in most markets, favourable currency swings and the strength of its tech business, which provides cybersecurity, cloud, big data and internet-of-things services.

Digitalization of operations generated cost cuts, the company said.

The currency changes boosted revenues by 242 million euros and the tech unit contributed 299 million revenues, 81% more than a year earlier.

Telefonica reiterated it expected an increase of “low single-digit growth” in revenues and core earnings, excluding the effect of asset sales. The company confirmed a dividend of 0.3 euros per share to be paid in two instalments in December 2022 and June 2023.

Telefonica shares were up 2.1% in morning trading while the blue chip IBEX 35 index was down 1.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in first quarter

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in January-March, down from 7.4% in the previous quarter, the state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday. Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, Writing by Yasmin Hussein. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telefonica#Big Data#Net Profit#Internet Of Things
Reuters

ECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus programme in July, and raise interest rates "very soon" after that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday. The Spanish central bank governor was joining a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy. For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesian president's rating hits six-year low as prices rise

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year low amid dissatisfaction over soaring cooking oil prices and the perceived failure of an export ban to swiftly reduce the rising cost of goods, a new poll showed on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Indikator...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi sovereign fund PIF launches coffee company

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said on Sunday it had launched a coffee company to promote the kingdom’s coffee beans. The Saudi Coffee Company will provide support to the national coffee industry through the entire supply chain, from...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Egypt's PM wants to boost private sector investments

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account for 65% of all investment in the country within three years, up from around 30% at present. He also said in a press conference that the government aims to decrease...
WORLD
Reuters

Swiss voters look set to approve TV streaming funding law

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday looked set to back proposals to make global TV streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) Amazon (AMZN.O) and Disney invest some of their revenues generated in Switzerland into domestic film-making. Some 58% of voters backed the proposal, according to early...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Adani Group to acquire Holcim’s India business for $6.39 billion

May 15 (Reuters) - Holcim AG (HOLN.S) on Sunday said it signed a binding agreement for Adani Group to acquire Holcim's business in India. Adani Group to acquire Holcim's full stakes in Ambuja Cement Ltd (ABUJ.NS) and ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) for 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.39 billion) ($1 = 1.0017...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy