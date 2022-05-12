UPDATE 2-Telefonica first-quarter net profit falls less than expected

(Added comment from CEO)

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Inflation-matching price rises in most markets, operating efficiencies and strength in its cloud and cybersecurity business helped Spain’s Telefonica to deliver a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit fell 20% to 706 million euros ($742 million).

The drop compared with the 470 million euros forecast in a company-provided survey of analysts, which also predicted core earnings of 2.96 billion and revenues of 9.07 billion.

Telefonica’s reported core earnings were down 6.4% to 3.2 billion euros and overall revenues fell 9% to 9.41 billion euros.

When excluding the effects of recent asset disposals, revenues were up 3.2% and core earnings rose 2.1%, the company said.

“Telefonica’s solid beginning of the year in an environment of inflationary tensions and geopolitical instability shows the strength of the company in facing the most adverse situations,” CEO Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete said in a statement.

Telefonica attributed the performance to its ability to adapt prices to inflation in most markets, favourable currency swings and the strength of its tech business, which provides cybersecurity, cloud, big data and internet-of-things services.

Digitalization of operations generated cost cuts, the company said.

The currency changes boosted revenues by 242 million euros and the tech unit contributed 299 million revenues, 81% more than a year earlier.

Telefonica reiterated it expected an increase of “low single-digit growth” in revenues and core earnings, excluding the effect of asset sales. The company confirmed a dividend of 0.3 euros per share to be paid in two instalments in December 2022 and June 2023.

Telefonica shares were up 2.1% in morning trading while the blue chip IBEX 35 index was down 1.4%.