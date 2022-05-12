Japan sees 70% chance of La Nina lasting through summer

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - There is a high chance for the La Nina weather phenomenon to continue over the summer, Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday.

It estimated the likelihood at 70%, adding that there were even chances for La Nina to continue in the autumn, instead of the return of normal weather patterns.

A La Nina, which brings unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region, is also linked to floods and drought.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.