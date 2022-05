PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for more possible victims after arresting a man who allegedly tried to pull someone over while impersonating a police officer. Police said officers were working on a street racing mission on Saturday, May 7 when an officer spotted a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights following another car on North Marine Drive near Kelly Point Park. After confirming no officers were involved, police stopped the driver in the car with flashing lights.

