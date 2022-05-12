ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

EMS looking for ways to help retain employees

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
 3 days ago

With three Athens County Emergency Medical Services workers resigning and several retirements coming in the near future, Chief Rick Callebs is looking for ways to entice prospective employees to his department.

Callebs spoke to the Athens County Commissioners during their Tuesday meeting about his department.

Two workers resigned at the Glouster station, as did a part-time employee at the Athens Station. EMS received permission to post for a full-time paramedic and a part-time paramedic.

“We’re anticipating more (turnover) at end of the year,” Callebs said. “Two employees are at the age of retirement. They said that if not this year, they will be retiring next year. (Assistant Chief) Amber (Pyle) and I are reaching out to former employees to see if they are interested in coming back.

“We’ve been to three job fairs. Paramedics are becoming hot commodity. Several people we tried to bring on board had other offers from surrounding counties, so we’re all kind of scrambling.”

Callebs said he asked Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson to help him look at his budget to hopefully find a way to entice new employees through incentives, bonuses or other means. He said he would also look into getting ARPA funds designated for first responders.

“I asked for an outside set of eyes to tell me how much money we may have to be able to do something more for employees — give raises, whatever we need to do,” Callebs said. “Some counties are giving $10 per hour plus overtime. I don’t know where they’re getting their money. They have the same mill rates as we do. I thought someone who deals with money all the time can see the information and can help me put that together. I’ve also asked billing to see where future costs are going to be based on trends they’re seeing.”

Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that he had a few people talk to him about the issues with the EMS.

”A lot of folks think we’re not as aggressive as we could be,” he said of the agency’s medical protocols. “We have as good of equipment as anyone.”

Callebs said that he talked with Ron McWilliams, training and compliance officer, when McWilliams took over the job about beefing up protocols to address recent changes. In June, they will be meeting with the union and the medical director to discuss the changes they want to make.

Commission President Lenny Eliason said the county wants to be involved in the discussion.

”We need to have a discussion of ‘This is what we want and this is what we want to see happening,’” he said. “We spent all this money on equipment and training and our employees don’t feel empowered to be a first-class agency. Medical protocols are the key in giving first-class service.”

Commissioner Chris Chmeil nominated Adkins to attend the June meeting.

”It would provide a good morale lift to our staff,” Adkins said.

In other matters, Commissioners approved allowing EMS to purchase equipment bags to replace the ones on its vehicles. Callebs noted that the bags were purchased in 2015 and the ones they plan to purchase will have separate compartments for oxygen supplies and medical supplies.

The bags will cost about $12,000. Callebs said they plan to pay part of the cost with a state EMS grant of $4,300.

”We pay for the equipment then get reimbursed by the state,” he said of the grant.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of scissors as part of the agency’s recognition of its 70 employees during EMS Week, which is May 15-20. The scissors can cut through seal belts and other high density materials, Callebs said. He noted that the purchase will total $5,670, about $80.96 per pair. The scissors usually cost about $94 per pair.

Athens County, OH
