It looked like football. It smelled like football. Heck, it even sounded like football. But the main takeaway from the Giants rookie minicamp, which still has one more day to go--the players will be in meetings with the coaches on Sunday, and then those under contract are expected to roll right into the OTAs, which begin on Monday--is that it wasn't so much about football as it was for both the players and coaches to get to know one another.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO