ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Southern Houghton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTY At 1234 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Marland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Noble County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baraga County, MI
County
Houghton County, MI
County
Iron County, MI
City
Eagle River, MI
County
Gogebic County, MI
City
Baraga, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTY At 1234 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Marland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Noble County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Lincoln, Noble, southeastern Grant, central Logan, Payne and eastern Garfield Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Billings to near Lucien to near Mulhall to 3 miles north of Guthrie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Billings, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Orlando, Meridian and Fallis. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 152 and 212. Interstate 44 between mile markers 165 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Iron#Golden Lake#Wind Gust#Southern Houghton#Doppler
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Fayette OH. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bertie, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bertie; Hertford; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, eastern and north central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma East central Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delaware to 3 miles south of Chelsea, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Nowata... Chelsea South Coffeyville... Delaware Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... Watova White Oak... Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 260 and 279. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy