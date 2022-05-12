ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Laguna Niguel fire: Photos, videos capture destruction in wealthy Southern California town

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qw4LH_0fbJZ2ug00

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A wildfire ripped through the wealthy Southern California town of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, engulfing about 20 homes and forcing evacuations, according to The Associated Press. The blaze, which began as an afternoon brush fire, had grown to 195 acres by late Wednesday, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted overnight.

News outlets, first responders and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation with the hashtags #LagunaNiguel and #CoastalFire. Here are some of those posts:

1. @abc7chriscristi, Instagram

2. @OCSDLagunaNigue, Twitter

3. @kcranews, Instagram

4. @frederickwashburn, Instagram

5. @kaytchristensen, Instagram

6. @lynnarce.photography, Instagram

7. @alanzoltie, Instagram

8. @grgclws, Instagram

9. @samriti.goyal, Instagram

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Southern California wildfire destroys 20 homes in wealthy Laguna Niguel A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico's governor is asking for additional federal assistance to respond to wildfires burning across the state's north, including one that is the second-largest in the state’s history and that officials estimate has destroyed hundreds of homes. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
SANTA FE, NM
KRMG

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
KRMG

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
KRMG

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Chicago alt-weekly survives column clash, going nonprofit

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Reader, the city's famed alt-weekly, is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over a co-owner's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. The publication was on track to be sold to the new nonprofit last...
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Shoppers out on a weekend afternoon and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred. Police said Payton Gendron...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Cox Media Group#The Associated Press#Abc7chriscristi#Instagram View#Ocsdlagunanigue#Twitter Communities#Ocsd Laguna Niguel#Kcranews#Kcra#Frederickwashburn
KRMG

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

News executive Richard Wald, who helped build ABC News, dies

NEW YORK — (AP) — Richard Wald, a longtime journalist who helped build ABC News into a powerhouse following a career in newspapers, has died. He was 92. Wald suffered a stroke either Sunday night or Monday morning and never regained consciousness before dying Friday at a hospital in New Rochelle, New York, said his son, news executive Jonathan Wald.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
KRMG

Asian American Pacific Islander Festival held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On May 14, Tulsa Global District hosted an Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival. The festival took place near 21st and Garnett and included vendors, food trucks, activities for families, and multicultural entertainment. There was also a fashion show highlighting the cultural dress of a variety...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRMG

Black Wall Street Rally wraps in Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. — For the past few days, Greenwood has been the site of the Black Wall Street Rally, aiming to benefit and bolster Greenwood. The rally brought biker groups, vendors and visitors from all over the country, including from Virginia and Pennsylvania. Coordinators of the rally said it...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Commercial spacecraft gets approval to land at Huntsville airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Rocket City will serve as a landing spot for commercial space vehicles. Huntsville International Airport in northern Alabama received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate as a commercial space reentry site, WHNT-TV reported. The approval from the FAA opens the door for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KRMG

BMX Legacy Nationals in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — BMX racers from all around the world hit the dirt track at the newly-built Hardesty National BMX Stadium in north Tulsa. Laura Smulders, from the Netherlands, took first place in her event. Starting at the age of six, Smulders raced throughout Europe before seeking new challenges...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. — (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday's primary election. After spending much of the campaign steering clear of fellow Republican Senate contender Kathy Barnette, Oz on Saturday said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy