48' Custom Bruce Bingham Andromeda '81

8 Dockside Restaurants on the Chesapeake Bay by Boat. The Chesapeake Bay is known for its many sizable ports offering a wide variety of water-accessible dining options, from Baltimore, Annapolis, and St. Michaels in the Middle Bay to Solomons, Hampton, and Norfolk in the Southern Bay. The Bay’s shores and rivers are also peppered with a bevy of great dockside bars and restaurants that lie off the beaten path, some even classified as “standalone” in their juxtaposition to the Bay’s bustling ports of call. While by no means intended to be an exhaustive directory listing, I’d like to share several of my personal favorite eateries to tie up for lunch or dinner on a day sail.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO