48' Custom Bruce Bingham Andromeda '81

Loved by one owner. Located in Middle River, MD. 400 hrs on twin Volvo D-6 330Hp, common rail diesels, bow thruster. 4 cabins, massive deck space, forward/aft entertainment areas. Beautiful interior galley, couch, and dining areas. Inside staircase to dinette and flybridge with enclosed canvas. 16KW gen, AC in all cabins. Dinghy and davit system. Asking $995,000 Contact John Kaiser at 443.223.7864 or [email protected]
As Three-Year World Tour Continues, the Sailing Vessel Maiden To Arrive at City Dock Annapolis. Together with DP World, the sailing vessel Maiden and her new crew will build on the successes of the previous World Tour, raising awareness and funds for girls’ educational projects around the world and changing the narrative around what a girl can achieve. Engaging with school children, charities, outreach programs and organizations that are committed to inspiring and empowering girls through education.
8 Dockside Restaurants on the Chesapeake Bay by Boat. The Chesapeake Bay is known for its many sizable ports offering a wide variety of water-accessible dining options, from Baltimore, Annapolis, and St. Michaels in the Middle Bay to Solomons, Hampton, and Norfolk in the Southern Bay. The Bay’s shores and rivers are also peppered with a bevy of great dockside bars and restaurants that lie off the beaten path, some even classified as “standalone” in their juxtaposition to the Bay’s bustling ports of call. While by no means intended to be an exhaustive directory listing, I’d like to share several of my personal favorite eateries to tie up for lunch or dinner on a day sail.
Comments / 0