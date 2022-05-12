ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rush stays alive with 3-0 victory

By Vic Quick
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush avoided elimination with a 3-0 victory against Utah in game five of...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Battle between Expedition League and former teams hits the court room

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening day is getting closer ... and the future of college summer league baseball in the region is still up in the air ... tied up in court. The Expedition League has filed a lawsuit against seven of last year’s teams ... including the Spearfish Sasquatch ... that made the decision to leave the league and join the Independence League for this summer.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Lead, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
State
Utah State
KEVN

Breezy and mild today; Warmer over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The low pressure area that brought the rain yesterday has moved north. Gusty west winds will blow on the south side of the low, especially into northwest South Dakota where a High Wind Warning is in effect. The atmosphere is a bit unstable, so isolated afternoon thundershowers will be possible, mainly north of I-90. Another weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a very pleasant weekend with warming temperatures by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is another shakeup within the leadership of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Darren Berg is no longer serving as the warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to a letter sent to DOC staff obtained by Dakota News Now. Berg served as warden of the prison since April of 2020.
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S D#Kota
KEVN

Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say. Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KEVN

South Dakota governor issues state of emergency in wake of storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Rain Clearing Out By Midnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next several hours, especially for the northern counties. Most of the rain will clear out of our area by around midnight. Tomorrow during the afternoon we may see some scattered showers and perhaps even an isolated storm, but we won’t see as much rain as we’ve been seeing today or last night. Tonight and tomorrow we will also see windy weather, especially for Northwestern South Dakota. We could see gusts up to 60 mph tomorrow morning for northern counties and up to 50 mph here in Rapid City. The windy weather will die down by tomorrow night and we will also see clear skies by then too.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KEVN

State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Chip seal and fog seal projects begin on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chip seal and fog seal projects will take place on U.S Highway 18 from May 16-20, and S.D Highway 87 from May 18-21 according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT officials say traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays of up...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

SD National Guard troops welcomed home, more to be sent to Europe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the South Dakota National Guard welcomes home seven soldiers, who completed a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa. The Guard soldiers were welcomed home with a ceremony at the Aviation Readiness Center, attended by Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Mike Rounds, and Congressman Dusty Johnson. Ten other soldiers with the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment we’re also honored before they leave for a deployment to Europe.
MILITARY
KEVN

Douglas High School hosts Blue Angels pilots

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - The headliners for the Ellsworth Air Force Base Air show this weekend are the Navy’s Blue Angels Squadron, but before they take flight, they took the time to visit with students at Douglas Middle School. The pilots spoke with the middle schoolers about their...
BOX ELDER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy