As Three-Year World Tour Continues, the Sailing Vessel Maiden To Arrive at City Dock Annapolis. Together with DP World, the sailing vessel Maiden and her new crew will build on the successes of the previous World Tour, raising awareness and funds for girls’ educational projects around the world and changing the narrative around what a girl can achieve. Engaging with school children, charities, outreach programs and organizations that are committed to inspiring and empowering girls through education.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO