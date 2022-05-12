ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Laguna Niguel fire: Photos, videos capture destruction in wealthy Southern California town

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myrsp_0fbJUz9300

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A wildfire ripped through the wealthy Southern California town of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, engulfing about 20 homes and forcing evacuations, according to The Associated Press. The blaze, which began as an afternoon brush fire, had grown to 195 acres by late Wednesday, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted overnight.

News outlets, first responders and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation with the hashtags #LagunaNiguel and #CoastalFire. Here are some of those posts:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Southern California wildfire destroys 20 homes in wealthy Laguna Niguel A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)



