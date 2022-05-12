Curtis hires four composers

The League of American Orchestras has announced its first in-person conference since Covid. Among the activities is something described as ‘Networking Opportunities for ALAANA Administrators; New LGBTQIA+ Affinity Group; League Orchestra Management Leadership Programs Alumni, and More.’. Meanwhile in Philadelphia: ‘Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra Present First-Ever Pride...
The director of the Bregenz Festival, Elisabeth Sobotka, is about to be announced as incoming general director of the Berlin Staatsoper on Unter den Linden, starting in 2024. Her predecessor Schulz is leaving for the Zurich Opera House. Sobotka, 56, worked at the Staatsoper 15 years ago and is popular...
Comments / 0