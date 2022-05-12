ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr Netrebko pulls out of Met

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Opera has announced that Yusif Eyvazov, husband of the banned Anna...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Death of a flute legend, 85

We have been notified of the passing of William Bennett, one of the most admired and prolific flute virtuosos on record. Bennett, known as Wibb*, made more than 100 albums as soloist or as principal flute with major UK ensembles, most notably with the English Chamber Orchestra. He covered all periods from baroque to contemporary. At the time of his death he was president of the British Flute Society.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Oxford offers Akhnaten star a place in Egyptology

Bloomberg reports that Oxford University has offered a fellowship in Egypt studies to the American countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. He has been singing the title role in Philip Glass’s opera since 2016 and the university is impressed by the seriousness of his studies in the period.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Netrebko
Slipped Disc

Tonight’s Opera: Donizetti meets Che Guevara

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision streams glorious comedy and impeccable coloratura to combine in Donzetti’s La fille du régiment, incarnated by Marie, the feisty tomboy raised by a regiment of French soldiers. What can stand in the path of true love for Tonio is the young Swiss villager who conquers her heart – and nails a few high Cs on the way?
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Finn, 22, wins top job

The new music and artistic director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra is to be the fast-rising Finn Tarmo Peltokoski. Indra Lūkina, the orchestra’s General Manager, says: ‘There are many talented young conductors all around the world, and, in previous seasons, we invited several of them to take the podium of the LNSO in search of the orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. In January 2022, Tarmo Peltokoski arrived in Riga from Finland, and already on the second day of rehearsals it was clear that he was the one we were looking for! He captivated the musicians with his compelling musical ideas and delighted them with his intelligent respect for the music and those performing it – working together was a real treat. Four months after our first meeting, we are very pleased to announce that, as of the 2022/2023 season, Tarmo Peltokoski will be the Music and Artistic Director of the LNSO. We are looking forward to a vibrant and eventful journey into the world of music!’
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Roll on the gay times in US orchestras

The League of American Orchestras has announced its first in-person conference since Covid. Among the activities is something described as ‘Networking Opportunities for ALAANA Administrators; New LGBTQIA+ Affinity Group; League Orchestra Management Leadership Programs Alumni, and More.’. Meanwhile in Philadelphia: ‘Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra Present First-Ever Pride...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

Missing Mariss, all is not lost

Just how much we miss Mariss Jansons is manifest in this Munich concert of three sacred works. Jansons, who died in November 2019, aged 76, was not principally noted for religiosity or choral masterpieces, but his shaping of this triptych is so masterful that one can hardly imagine them presented with greater coherence or sincerity.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian conductor hires Russian soloist

A rare event in these troubled times. The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra will be playing from June 2 to 4 with the Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits and the Russian pianist Alexander Melnikov. The programme consists of Prokofiev’s 2nd Piano Concerto, Shostakovich fifth symphony and the Nocturne in D Major...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Teresa Berganza has died

The great Spanish mezzo passed away in the last few hours. She was 89. Berganza was a dominant stage presence in the second half of the 20th century. Born in Madrid she studied with Lola Rodriguez de Aragon, a pupil of Elisabeth Schumann, and made her debut as Dorabella in Così fan tutte in 1957 at the Aix-en-Provence Festival. Within months, she was at La Scala debut and Glyndebourne, followed by most majopr houses, though it took the Met ten years to invite her.
ENTERTAINMENT

