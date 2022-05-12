ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

Pirates Blast Past Bulldogs

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZN7lQ_0fbJPIjn00
Adna's Ava Simms lines up a Castle Rock pitch during a home game on April 1.

At Montesano

PIRATES 7, BULLDOGS 2

Adna 1100104 — 7 8 1

Montesano 0010100 — 2 4 2

Adna Pitching — Simms 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 8 K; Highlights — Burdick 1-4, run, RBI, HR; A. VonMoos 1-4, run, 2 RBIs; Beaulieu 1-4, 2 RBIs;

Monte Pitching — Timmons 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, K, 4 BB; Fairbairn 6 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Campbell 1-2, run, RBI, HR;

Led by a complete game performance from freshman Ava Simms in the circle, and a home run from Sadie Burdick, the Adna softball team got past Montesano on the road Wednesday, 7-2.

Simms allowed just two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in the performance, and aside from Burdick, Ashlee VonMoos (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Grace Beaulieu (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) also contributed with timely hits.

The Pirates play Kalama next on Thursday in a return to league action.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Trounce Tigers

Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 6 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 11 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Latchaw 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abbott 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;. Centralia Pitching — Smith 4 IP, 9 hits, 2 ER, 1 K; Baumel 2 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER; Highlights — Vallejo 1-2; Orr 1-3;
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Drop League Finale at Home

Montesano Pitching — Fairbairn 3 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, 5 K; Timmons 4 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 5 K; Highlights — Lisherness 2-4, run, 2 RBIs; Timmons 2-3, 2 RBIs;. Tenino Pitching — Baxter 7 IP, 11 hits, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Highlights — Severse 1-3; Feltus 1-2; Baxter 1-3; Vestal 1-3;
TENINO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montesano, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Montesano, WA
City
Kalama, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Titans Edged by 1A Powerhouse Cruisers

PWV 110 400 04 — 10 10 4. PWV Pitching — Highlights — L. Matlock 2-5, 5 RBIs, GS; O. Matlock 2-5, 2B; Bush 2-4, Huber 1-3; Pe Ell-Willapa Valley held Class 1A powerhouse Eatonville scoreless for three innings but the Cruisers’ offense finally woke up as the Titans took a 11-10 loss in eight innings at home Monday in a non-league bout.
EATONVILLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Trip Up in Sixth of District Title Matchup

CR Pitching — Larson 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 5 K, BB; Ziebell 2 IP, 3 hits, K, BB; Highlights — Parkin 1-3, RBI; Palmersheim run, RBI, BB;. After running through the district tournament unscathed, the Tumwater baseball team held a lead through five innings, but couldn’t hold on in a 5-2 loss in the 2A District 4 Championship against Columbia River Friday in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Montesano Pirates 7#Monte Pitching
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Roll Bulldogs in Regular-Season Finale

Toledo softball ended its regular-season schedule on a high note, romping past Stevenson, 17-6, in seven innings during Central 2B League play on the road Friday. Bethany Bowen pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings, while Averie Robins tossed 1 ⅔ innings of relief, with Abbie Marcil catching the entire game.
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineer Boys Capture C2BL Championship

RAINIER — Led by three first-place finishes, Rainier boys romped to the Central 2B League Championship with 115 points at home on Friday. Toledo boys finished second with 102, Napavine was third with 76, Morton-White Pass fourth with 73, Onalaska and Adna tied for sixth with 53 and Winlock placed ninth with 31 points.
RAINIER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beaver Boys Third, Girls Fifth at Sub-Districts

Tenino boys finished third as a team and Tenino girls placed fifth at the 1A Evergreen League sub-district championships in Montesano on Friday. The Beaver boys were led by freshman Carson Schall’s first-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a personal record of 18.71 and the 300 hurdles in 49.08. Gavin Watson won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches.
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Updates: Three Suspects Appear in Lewis County Court After 105 Pounds of Meth Seized in Regional Drug Bust

Six people from Centralia, Rochester, Astoria, Lakewood and Fresno, California, were arrested in what the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) called the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization, according to a news release Wednesday. “Beginning in 2021 and ending on May 11, 2022, members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
398
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy