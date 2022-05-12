Pirates Blast Past Bulldogs

Adna's Ava Simms lines up a Castle Rock pitch during a home game on April 1.

At Montesano

PIRATES 7, BULLDOGS 2

Adna 1100104 — 7 8 1

Montesano 0010100 — 2 4 2

Adna Pitching — Simms 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 8 K; Highlights — Burdick 1-4, run, RBI, HR; A. VonMoos 1-4, run, 2 RBIs; Beaulieu 1-4, 2 RBIs;

Monte Pitching — Timmons 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, K, 4 BB; Fairbairn 6 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Campbell 1-2, run, RBI, HR;

Led by a complete game performance from freshman Ava Simms in the circle, and a home run from Sadie Burdick, the Adna softball team got past Montesano on the road Wednesday, 7-2.

Simms allowed just two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in the performance, and aside from Burdick, Ashlee VonMoos (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Grace Beaulieu (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) also contributed with timely hits.

The Pirates play Kalama next on Thursday in a return to league action.