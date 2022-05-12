ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearcats Use Balance to Cruise Past Wolves

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
W.F. West infielder Brielle Etter takes a swing against Kelso March 30 at Recreation Park.

At Black Hills

BEARCATS 7, WOLVES 1

W.F. West 2110021 — 7 12 1

Black Hills 0000010 — 1 5 2

WFW Pitching — Young 5 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Dacus 2 IP, 0 hits, 3 K; Highlights — Etter 1-4, run, 2 RBIs; Dacus 2-4, 2 RBIs; Myers 2-4, run, 2 RBIs;

BH Pitching — Theophilus 7 IP, 12 hits, 5 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Highlights — Goheen RBI; Parker 2-2, run;

Paced by three batters with multiple RBI days, the W.F. West softball team defeated Black Hills in a league contest on the road, 7-1, Wednesday.

The Bearcats were led by Brielle Etter, Kamy Dacus, and Avalon Myers at the plate, with each recording two RBIs in the win. Myers and Etter each added a run scored as well.

In the circle, Dacus took a backseat to Ella Young, who made her first varsity appearance this season, throwing five innings and allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Dacus relieved Young for two hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Ella Goheen knocked in the lone run for the Wolves, and Madison Parker went 2 for 2 with a run scored to pace Black Hills.

The Bearcats play Aberdeen next for senior night on Friday, while the Wolves take on Tumwater in their season finale Thursday.

