ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Tigers Race Past Warriors on the Road

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHCco_0fbJOoKC00
Centralia's Ella Orr makes contact with a pitch against W.F. West April 26 at Recreation Park.

At Rochester

TIGERS 6, WARRIORS 1

Centralia 1002003 — 6 7 1

Rochester 0000100 — 1 3 4

Centralia Pitching — Smith 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, K, 3 BB; Highlights — Orr 2-4, run, 2 RBIs, HR; Vallejo 1-3, 2 RBIs;

Rochester Pitching — Knutson 4 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 4 K, BB; Escott 3 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 4 K; Highlights — Stull 1-3; Justice 1-3, run;

In one of her strongest outings of the season, Centralia softball pitcher Peyton Smith tossed a gem in a 6-1 win over Rochester on the road Wednesday, allowing just three hits with one unearned run in a dominant showing.

The Tigers got after the Warriors early, and thanks to an Ella Orr home run and two more RBIs from Judy Vallejo leading the way, springed the upset against the hometown Warriors on Wednesday.

For Rochester, it was tough sledding, with just three hits. Sadie Knutson got the start on the mound and went four innings with no earned runs on three hits and four strikeouts. Lakota Escott relieved her for three innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts. The Warriors committed four errors in the loss.

Centralia will look to keep it rolling against Tumwater on Friday while the Warriors look to bounce back against Shelton.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Trounce Tigers

Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 6 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 11 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Latchaw 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abbott 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;. Centralia Pitching — Smith 4 IP, 9 hits, 2 ER, 1 K; Baumel 2 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER; Highlights — Vallejo 1-2; Orr 1-3;
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Centralia, WA
Sports
City
Rochester, WA
Rochester, WA
Sports
City
Centralia, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Trip Up in Sixth of District Title Matchup

CR Pitching — Larson 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 5 K, BB; Ziebell 2 IP, 3 hits, K, BB; Highlights — Parkin 1-3, RBI; Palmersheim run, RBI, BB;. After running through the district tournament unscathed, the Tumwater baseball team held a lead through five innings, but couldn’t hold on in a 5-2 loss in the 2A District 4 Championship against Columbia River Friday in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Titans Edged by 1A Powerhouse Cruisers

PWV 110 400 04 — 10 10 4. PWV Pitching — Highlights — L. Matlock 2-5, 5 RBIs, GS; O. Matlock 2-5, 2B; Bush 2-4, Huber 1-3; Pe Ell-Willapa Valley held Class 1A powerhouse Eatonville scoreless for three innings but the Cruisers’ offense finally woke up as the Titans took a 11-10 loss in eight innings at home Monday in a non-league bout.
EATONVILLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineer Boys Capture C2BL Championship

RAINIER — Led by three first-place finishes, Rainier boys romped to the Central 2B League Championship with 115 points at home on Friday. Toledo boys finished second with 102, Napavine was third with 76, Morton-White Pass fourth with 73, Onalaska and Adna tied for sixth with 53 and Winlock placed ninth with 31 points.
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Roll Bulldogs in Regular-Season Finale

Toledo softball ended its regular-season schedule on a high note, romping past Stevenson, 17-6, in seven innings during Central 2B League play on the road Friday. Bethany Bowen pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings, while Averie Robins tossed 1 ⅔ innings of relief, with Abbie Marcil catching the entire game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#On The Road#Sledding#Rochester Tigers 6#Knutson 4 Ip#Tigers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beaver Boys Third, Girls Fifth at Sub-Districts

Tenino boys finished third as a team and Tenino girls placed fifth at the 1A Evergreen League sub-district championships in Montesano on Friday. The Beaver boys were led by freshman Carson Schall’s first-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a personal record of 18.71 and the 300 hurdles in 49.08. Gavin Watson won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches.
TENINO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Updates: Three Suspects Appear in Lewis County Court After 105 Pounds of Meth Seized in Regional Drug Bust

Six people from Centralia, Rochester, Astoria, Lakewood and Fresno, California, were arrested in what the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) called the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization, according to a news release Wednesday. “Beginning in 2021 and ending on May 11, 2022, members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
398
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy