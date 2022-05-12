Tigers Race Past Warriors on the Road

Centralia's Ella Orr makes contact with a pitch against W.F. West April 26 at Recreation Park.

At Rochester

TIGERS 6, WARRIORS 1

Centralia 1002003 — 6 7 1

Rochester 0000100 — 1 3 4

Centralia Pitching — Smith 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, K, 3 BB; Highlights — Orr 2-4, run, 2 RBIs, HR; Vallejo 1-3, 2 RBIs;

Rochester Pitching — Knutson 4 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 4 K, BB; Escott 3 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 4 K; Highlights — Stull 1-3; Justice 1-3, run;

In one of her strongest outings of the season, Centralia softball pitcher Peyton Smith tossed a gem in a 6-1 win over Rochester on the road Wednesday, allowing just three hits with one unearned run in a dominant showing.

The Tigers got after the Warriors early, and thanks to an Ella Orr home run and two more RBIs from Judy Vallejo leading the way, springed the upset against the hometown Warriors on Wednesday.

For Rochester, it was tough sledding, with just three hits. Sadie Knutson got the start on the mound and went four innings with no earned runs on three hits and four strikeouts. Lakota Escott relieved her for three innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts. The Warriors committed four errors in the loss.

Centralia will look to keep it rolling against Tumwater on Friday while the Warriors look to bounce back against Shelton.