The PGA Tour has drawn a line in the sand. Now the biggest question in men’s professional golf is this: Who’s going to cross it?. On Tuesday, the Tour denied waivers for its members to play in the inaugural LIV Golf event, which is scheduled for Centurion Golf Club just outside of London in a month’s time. In doing so, they made it clear that its pros won’t be able to have it both ways — at least, not without some lawyers involved.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO