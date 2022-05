A woman who won £115 million in the 2019 EuroMillions, and who has already given away more than half of her winnings, has revealed the first thing she did after finding out.Frances Connolly, from Hartlepool, has spent the money on friends and family and set up two charitable foundations.Speaking to Sky News on Thursday 28 April, she recalled the moment she found out she had purchased a winning lottery ticket.Connolly said her husband Patrick had broken the news while she was sitting on the sofa watching TV.“My husband said, ‘I think I’ve got some good news for you’. He...

LOTTERY ・ 17 DAYS AGO