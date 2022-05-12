ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Prep highlights: Brighton edges Hartland in girls lacrosse showdown

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

Brighton will play Livonia for the KLAA girls lacrosse championship, but the Bulldogs essentially won the title Wednesday night with a hard-fought 12-11 victory over Hartland.

Brighton and Hartland are the class of the KLAA, blowing through league competition. The championship game should be a mere formality for the Bulldogs, who won 23-2 over Livonia on April 22.

Brighton built a 12-9 lead, then held on as Hartland scored the final two goals.

Amanda Granader had four goals and one assist, while Ella Boose had four goals for Brighton (10-3), which will play Livonia at 7 p.m. Monday at Stevenson.

Gabby Mainhardt had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs. Abbey Burchfield and Kaia Malachino scored Brighton’s other goals.

Hartland (11-2) lost for only the second time, falling for the fourth consecutive time to Brighton.

Boys lacrosse

Howell 18, Salem 4

Thomas Haataja had four goals and two assists to lead Howell.

Ethan Loebig had three goals and three assists, Ryan Tedesco had three goals and one assist, and Sam Edwards and Caleb Edwards each had two goals for the Highlanders.

Softball

Pinckney 4, Saline 1

Pinckney 15, Saline 8

Lauren Kaus hit a homer in the first game and went 3-for-5 in the nightcap for Pinckney (17-4-1).

Sydney Pease threw a three-hitter to win the opener.

Alli Novick had a homer and four RBIs, while Cece Thorington was 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the second game.

Howell 8, Novi 7

Howell 12, Novi 6

Meghan Farren’s lead-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Howell the victory in the first game.

Erin Lowe was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Delaney Gillett was 3-for-4, Lainey Byrd was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Natalie Savage hit a homer in the second game for the Highlanders (14-9).

Baseball

Adrian 11, Pinckney 2

Mason Allan drove in both Pinckney runs with a single in the sixth inning. Dale Westphal went 2-for-2 for the Pirates (3-15).

Golf

Brighton 142, Canton 156

Junior Winston Lerch shot the lowest nine-hole score in Brighton history with a 3-under-par 32 at Fox Hills in Plymouth to finish first by two strokes.

Andrew Daily shot 36, while Levi Pennala and Matt Doyle had 37s for the Bulldogs.

East Jackson Invitational

Fowlerville was 14th out of 18 teams with a 382. Alex Mack led the Gladiators with an 89.

Boys track and field

Fowlerville 85, St. Johns 52

Lorenzo Wojcik, Evan Atkinson and Jack Shrader each won an individual event and were on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

Blake Nogafsky won the 110 hurdles (17.85) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) for the Gladiators.

Hartland 77, Salem 60

Hartland’s Riley Hough won the 400-meter run in 52.69 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:28.23.

Northville 91.5, Brighton 45.5

Brighton’s Liam Kinney won the 110 hurdles in 15.69 and the pole vault at 13 feet. Brighton’s Quinn Cullen ran 4:15.41 to place second in a fast 1,600 to Northville sophomore Brendan Herger (4:14.17).

Brighton freshman Sam Meriweather won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7.25 inches.

Canton 93, Howell 38

Howell sophomore Noah Thames won the pole vault by clearing 12-6.

Girls track and field

Fowlerville 89, St. Johns 48

Fowlerville senior Sarah Litz won the 100 hurdles in 16.61, the 300 hurdles in 50.06 and was on the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

Freshman Fiona Gitulli won the 100 (13.94), long jump (14-3.5) and 800 relay.

Salem 98, Hartland 39

Hartland’s Emmy Sargeant won the 100 in 13.22 and the 400 in 1:01.99.

Northville 81, Brighton 56

Brighton’s Amanda Simon won the 100 (13.17), 200 (26.56) and 400 (1:00.41). April Fox won the pole vault at 10-3, six inches shy of the school record.

Howell 92, Canton 35

Howell junior Sophie Daugard won the shot put at 33-9 and the long jump at 15-5.

Tennis

Farmington 6, Hartland 2

Singles: Katie Miller (F) d. Julia Dorr 6-3, 6-1; Lizzy Arnold (H) d. Scarlett Richter 6-7 (7), 6-1, 10-4; Mary Blossom (F) d. Faith Schniers 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Fraser (H) d. Kareena Nyalakonda 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Lily Schwalm-Megan Puia (F) d. Liana Petrous-Leah Parrish 6-2, 6-2; Isabel Watson-Nicole Waun (F) d. Karissa Szczechowicz-Zaylee Parrish 6-4, 6-2; Grace O'Connor-Farah Shakir (F) d. Paityn DeWolf-Audrey Tithof 6-2, 6-3; Stuti Goel-Riley Guanco (F) d. Evelyn Callaghan-Riley Gizinski 6-1, 6-2.

Hartland 9, Wayne Memorial 0

Singles: Lizzy Arnold (H) d. Leslie Calderon-Zuniga 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Tithof (H) forfeit; Faith Schniers (H) forfeit; Rachel Fraser (H) forfeit.

Doubles: Leah Parrish-Liana Petrous (H) d. Teya Adham-Breonna Williams 6-0, 6-1; Karissa Szczechowicz-Zaylee Parrish (H) d. Emily Lemus-Jocelyn Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Paityn DeWolf-Stella Gaydek (H) d. Emily Buison-Addison Chinn 6-0, 6-0; Evelyn Callaghan-Sarah Denehy (H) forfeit; Isabel Griebe-Riley Gizinski (H) forfeit.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

