ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Corning? Home prices rise over $124K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Leader
The Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyL3I_0fbJGNP100

The median sales price for a single-family home in Steuben County during February was $124,900. That's an increase of 21.9% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

February prices are down from $133,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 43.3% from a year earlier. A total of 96 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 67 single-family homes were sold.

Database:New York Real Estate Market Report

Home sales:Corning-area home prices steady in March, with houses for sale in high demand

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

How hot is Steuben County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Steuben County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $260,000, up 39.6% from a year before.

In February, one property sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one single-family home.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Small Local Ice Cream Shop Wins Big National Award

It's getting warmer outside and the thoughts of many people are focused on ice cream. Do you know that you don't have to travel far from Erie to get some of the best chocolate ice cream in North America?. Katie and Nick Krasa own Krasa's Kove just off the shores...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Corning, NY
State
New York State
City
Rose, NY
Corning, NY
Business
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County cuts gas tax to two dollars per gallon level, effective June 1

While gas prices remain at historic highs, they’ll be coming down on June 1. That’s when a 16 cents per gallon cut in the state gas tax takes effect. Several counties are also reducing their gas taxes. The Yates County Legislature voted to cap the tax at the two dollars per gallon level. In other words, you’ll be paying the amount of tax that would normally be charged if the price were two dollars per gallon. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says counties were given the authorization to make the cuts as part of this year’s state budget.
YATES COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Farmers Are Getting Crushed This Spring

The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
AGRICULTURE
erienewsnow.com

Rite Aid to Close East Erie Location

A Rite Aid location on Erie's east side will close Wednesday, May 18, company officials told Erie News Now. The store at 1338 East Grandview Blvd. is one of 145 the drug store plans to close between fall 2021 and June of this year. "A decision to close a store...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Coming To New York

It looks like this brief shot of Summer-like weather will be going away early next week as we are expecting to see a major drop in our high temperatures across the state. It has been amazing to bask in the sunshine and 80s temperature this week. It was a mini-summer vacation from all the cold and rainy weather we had in the month of April and the beginning of May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Yet another failing project in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Mysterious mail: woman receives mail written decades ago

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Carol Hover, from Hornell, New York, received multiple pieces of mail that were written decades ago. “They shouldn’t have gotten to me,” said Hover. In early April, Hover received a postcard in the mail. While this is not unusual, the fact that it...
HORNELL, NY
NBC New York

Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nddist.com

FleetPride Acquires T&R Towing and Service Centers

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, New York. Since its founding as a service station in 1972,...
BATH, NY
The Leader

The Leader

294
Followers
86
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Corning, NY from Corning Leader.

 http://the-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy