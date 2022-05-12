Windsor, Kelford fire departments get good ratings

Two volunteer fire departments in the county receive a higher Fire Suppression Rating that could help the citizens in their fire districts.

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Departments rating just recently changed to a 4/9S and a 4/9E from a 5/9S and a 5/9E. The Kelford Volunteer Fire Departments rating just increased to a 6 an a 6/9Efrom a 7 and a 7/9E.

The Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) is a manual that contains criteria that the NCOSFM uses when reviewing the fire suppression and prevention capabilities of the individual communities or fire protection areas. This schedule measures the major elements of a community’s fire protection system and develops a numerical grading called a Public Protection Classification (PPC).

Windsor’s new rating of a four will have a greater benefit for business owners.

North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal (NCOSFM) PPC program recognizes the efforts of the community to provide fire protection services to citizens and property owners. The FSRS has a list of many different items that a community should have in order to fight fires effectively.

The schedule is performance based and it assigns credit points for each item. The NCOSFM uses the credit points and various formulas to calculate a total score which is on a scale from 0 to 105.5.

In order to receive a certain PPC rating, a community must meet minimum criteria. After those criteria are met the PPC rating depends on the community’s score on the point scale.

There are three main areas of the system which are emergency communications, fire department and water supply. It also includes a Community Risk Reduction section that recognizes community effort to reduce losses through fire prevention, public fire safety education and fire investigations.

The PPC does not actually benefit the fire departments, but it can affect the underwriting and pricing for a variety of personal and commercial insurance coverages, including homeowners, mobile home, fine arts and floaters and commercial property.

Assuming all of the other factors are equal, the price of property insurance in a community with a good rating is lower than a community with a poor rating.

The fire departments have to go through an inspection by the state every five years to have their rating reevaluated to see if it will change. Not only do the fire departments have to maintain the equipment within the department they also have to test the hydrants and preplan for businesses within their district.

The firemen and women put in a lot of work to take care of their fire districts, as the state requires each member of a department to maintain at least 36 training hours a year.

“I am proud of the men and women in my department and their dedication to the department. I also want to thank them for all of their hard work,” said Kelford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary R Scott.

Not only was Kelford Volunteer Fire Department able to lower the score for their community, but they also completed what is called a water shuttle the day of the inspection.

The water shuttle in return also gives any resident in their district that is more than 1,000 feet from a hydrant within a certain mile radius the same rating as someone that lives within a 1,000 feet of a hydrant which is a 6, so it went from a 9E to a 6. Anyone that is more than that certain mile radius of a hydrant will fall back down to a 9E.

With the water shuttle the department’s tanker arrives on the scene, it then either pumps its water off or it dumps the water into a drop tank on the scene. Once that is complete it drives to a specific fill site to fill the tanker back up and then “shuttles” the water back to the scene.

The new ratings for these fire departments will take place on Aug. 1. Hopefully the citizens within these two fire districts will enjoy the new ratings and cheaper insurance rates.

“The Windsor Fire Department is working towards also completing the water shuttle to benefit residents in our district. I am also hoping the surrounding fire departments in the county will also follow suit and complete the water shuttle to hopefully lower the insurance rates for the citizens in their district,” said Windsor Fire Chief Josh Kilpatrick.

Windsor Fire Department plans to work with neighboring fire departments to hopefully complete the water shuttle to give the citizens an even lower rating sooner than later.

Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.