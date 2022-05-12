ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Hope Plantation hosts 9th annual Flea Market

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvVA3_0fbJEnED00

There are yard sales, and then there are yard sales.

The 9th annual Hope Plantation Flea Market and Yard Sale falls into the latter category as last Saturday’s setting proved perfect for finding $14 Antique cabinets or a $14,000 Ford pick up truck.

Head chef at Brenda’s Kitchen, Brenda Bond displayed pickles, peaches and other preserves along with a variety of bread loafs and cakes the chef creates herself.

“I make all of these,” Bond said proudly pointing to a packed table of products.

The annual Flea Market is one of the Plantation’s fundraising events throughout the year and also serves as an introduction to those not familiar with David Stone’s Hope Mansion. The bucolic property for the close to 50 vendors, invited attendees to stroll and enjoy the day.

Windsor Farmers Market manager, Frances Bazemore’s booth offered an array of items that would please a child or an electrician. Toy Soldiers, electric light outlets and small appliances were on the table at the ready for purchase.

However, Bazemore’s major concern was the upcoming opening of the Windsor Farmers Market on May 20. Scheduled for the first and third Friday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bazemore is looking for a banner farmers market season.

Jennifer Baldwin of Baldwins Beads was ready for the Mother’s Day rush with a selection of necklaces in a variety of colors and styles. Hand strung by the local artisan, the necklaces were a highlight of the event.

Whether interested in a classic Adirondack Chair, a heavily used front porch rocker or simply a stroll around the property, widely considered one of the finest restorations on the East coast, there was something for everyone.

After Stone’s death, the home fell into serious disrepair when the residents of Bertie County raised funds to restore the mansion.

Nine nature trails and picnic areas are available for public use in the surrounding Hope Forest.

For more information on Hope Plantation and next year’s 10th annual Flea Market and Yard Sale contact Historic Hope Foundation at 252 794 3140.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
chathamstartribune.com

It's time for Festival in the Park

4-8 p.m. - Children's Area. 4-9 p.m. - Wristband night! $20 for unlimited rides!. Saturday, May 14 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 9 a.m. to noon - Festival in the Park Classic Cars, Rat Rods and Bikes Show. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Serve 365 Community Resource Fair.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
WSET

Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

FRANKLIN, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman says she heard what sounded like, perhaps, a possum outside her home — only to discover a much larger creature. "Turned on the porch light and that WAS NOT a possum!!" Lori Estes wrote in a post she shared with ABC13. It was a bear.
FRANKLIN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Picnic Areas#Food Drink#Hope Plantation#Windsor Farmers Market#Toy Soldiers#Baldwins Beads
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Newport News, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Harpoon Larry's Oyster Bar is located in the heart of downtown Newport News. It's an awesome spot for seafood lovers. Their oysters are fresh and delicious, and the rest of their menu doesn't disappoint. The decor is modern with a classic nautical feel, making it the perfect ambiance, whether you're dropping in for a quick lunch or a romantic dinner.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A plan to make internet access more reliable and affordable for residents is coming to North Carolina. White House officials joined Gov. Roy Cooper in Durham Friday afternoon to announce the Internet for All initiative. The plan not only targets bringing more internet to rural and inner-city areas across the state, but it will also teach people how to navigate an increasingly online world.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13News Now

First cruise ship of season to depart from Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Cruise ships will begin to sail again from the mermaid city this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "We’re ready to welcome back our partners at Carnival and roll out the red carpet for these passengers,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “This particular ship is just massive, and the downtown skyline will look dramatically different when it arrives.”
NORFOLK, VA
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
23
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy