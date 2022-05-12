Hope Plantation hosts 9th annual Flea Market

There are yard sales, and then there are yard sales.

The 9th annual Hope Plantation Flea Market and Yard Sale falls into the latter category as last Saturday’s setting proved perfect for finding $14 Antique cabinets or a $14,000 Ford pick up truck.

Head chef at Brenda’s Kitchen, Brenda Bond displayed pickles, peaches and other preserves along with a variety of bread loafs and cakes the chef creates herself.

“I make all of these,” Bond said proudly pointing to a packed table of products.

The annual Flea Market is one of the Plantation’s fundraising events throughout the year and also serves as an introduction to those not familiar with David Stone’s Hope Mansion. The bucolic property for the close to 50 vendors, invited attendees to stroll and enjoy the day.

Windsor Farmers Market manager, Frances Bazemore’s booth offered an array of items that would please a child or an electrician. Toy Soldiers, electric light outlets and small appliances were on the table at the ready for purchase.

However, Bazemore’s major concern was the upcoming opening of the Windsor Farmers Market on May 20. Scheduled for the first and third Friday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bazemore is looking for a banner farmers market season.

Jennifer Baldwin of Baldwins Beads was ready for the Mother’s Day rush with a selection of necklaces in a variety of colors and styles. Hand strung by the local artisan, the necklaces were a highlight of the event.

Whether interested in a classic Adirondack Chair, a heavily used front porch rocker or simply a stroll around the property, widely considered one of the finest restorations on the East coast, there was something for everyone.

After Stone’s death, the home fell into serious disrepair when the residents of Bertie County raised funds to restore the mansion.

Nine nature trails and picnic areas are available for public use in the surrounding Hope Forest.

For more information on Hope Plantation and next year’s 10th annual Flea Market and Yard Sale contact Historic Hope Foundation at 252 794 3140.

