Some of your favorite Instagram filters can’t be used in Texas anymore and Austinites are sounding off on social media. Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, announced on Wednesday that certain filters would no longer be available in Texas.The change is a result of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Meta, alleging the company uses facial recognition technology that violates laws in Texas. A release from Meta says it stopped using facial recognition tech in November 2021 and denies Paxton’s allegations.Some Austinites bemoaned the shift, saying some of their favorite filters were now unavailable.This was my FAVORITE filter on...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO