Ruthmere program to benefit Ukraine

ELKHART — In honor of Liana Panyieva’s upcoming Spring Concert on June 2, Ruthmere Museum is collecting special donations for a community gift to the Ukraine Heritage Response Fund managed by the World Monuments Fund.

Paniyeva graduated from the Donetsk Academy of Music in Ukraine, where her family has lived for over 20 years. Although Liana came to the United States five years ago seeking to expand her career in music and support her family, they remain in Ukraine. Liana and her family stand for a free and independent Ukraine, event organizers said.