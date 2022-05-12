ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Ruthmere program to benefit Ukraine

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago

ELKHART — In honor of Liana Panyieva’s upcoming Spring Concert on June 2, Ruthmere Museum is collecting special donations for a community gift to the Ukraine Heritage Response Fund managed by the World Monuments Fund.

Paniyeva graduated from the Donetsk Academy of Music in Ukraine, where her family has lived for over 20 years. Although Liana came to the United States five years ago seeking to expand her career in music and support her family, they remain in Ukraine. Liana and her family stand for a free and independent Ukraine, event organizers said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Elkhart, IN
Entertainment
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Elkhart, IN
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Ruthmere Museum#The World Monuments Fund
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
123
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy