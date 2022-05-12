ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trish Stratus comments on her possible WWE return

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Trish Stratus talked about her possible return to WWE. The Hall Of Famer explained that she wouldn't like to be a babyface in this historical period. Trish Stratus was pivotal to WWE women's wrestling in the Attitude Era and beyond, becoming a seven-time women's champion. Stratus took her rightful...

ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

