How hot is the real estate market near Ithaca? Home prices rise to $228K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Tompkins County during February was $228,000. That's an increase of 30.4% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

February prices are up from $215,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 90% from a year earlier. A total of 57 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 30 single-family homes were sold.

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

Home sales: Ithaca-area home prices rise 11.1% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Tompkins County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Tompkins County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $485,000, up 57.7% from a year before.

In February, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: How hot is the real estate market near Ithaca? Home prices rise to $228K




