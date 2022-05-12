ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in three runs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Notches theft in loss

Hicks entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base. Hicks took over on first base for Giancarlo Stanton after the slugger singled with one out in the eighth. Hicks eventually stole second base but was left there as Liam Hendriks struck out a pair of batters to close out the inning. The speedy outfielder leads the Yankees with five steals on the season, but he's slashing a modest .217/.359/.265 across 104 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two simulated innings

Strasburg (neck) threw two innings in a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg has been out all year as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. It's a big step to see him throwing in a simulated game, but he still has several weeks to go before being activated from the injured list. He'll have to go through a full spring build-up process as he gradually increases his pitch count.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes fourth bag

Engel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees. Engel has only one multi-hit game this season, but he has collected a base knock in eight of his past 10 contests. The outfielder has also racked up four thefts on the season without being caught. Engel's career high for swipes in a campaign is 16, which he recorded in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but Campbell stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's an unrestricted free agent and is due a raise from his $1.65 million salary from the past two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can re-sign him given their cap challenges.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Stars defensively

Holiday provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Holiday continues to struggle with his shot during the second-round series and is shooting just...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching Game 7 win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. He was a one-man wrecking ball. Paul's first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second came on a hard drive down the right side followed by a move inside through T.J. Brodie's feet. Paul kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. The versatile forward moved up the lineup after Brayden Point's lower-body injury and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward, with 22:03 of ice time. Point's injury looks serious, so Paul could continue to play extended minutes in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Takes loss in Game 7

Swayman made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tie Domi was his kryptonite with two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen wasn't far behind with a goal and a helper. Swayman finishes his first postseason as a starter with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Restructures deal

Boyle and the Ravens have agreed to a restructure of his current contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Boyle's contract was reduced, which ultimately created cap space for the team. Primarily known for his blocking, Boyle had just one reception for two yards in five games during the 2021 season. He projects to back up Mark Andrews in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Domi: Carries Canes to win

Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 Game 7 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series Saturday. Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it into the net for his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the trade deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Steady presence in clinching win

Raanta made 27 saves Saturday in a 3-2 series-clinching Game 7 win over the Bruins in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Jake DeBrusk beat him from the slot in the second to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1 and David Pastrnak put a one-timer past Raanta with 22 seconds left. Raanta has made Canes fans say, "Freddie who?" with his focused play in Round 1. Frederik Andersen (lower body) may return in Round 2 against either the Rangers or Penguins, but if not, Raanta has proven more than capable of filling in effectively.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: No help in Game 7

Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7. For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). At age 28, Slavin's in the prime of his career. He will be a target in fantasy drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg injury in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and Point couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. Point tried to gut out one shift early in the second but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is unlikely to return to Saturday's game.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Participating in warmups

Draisaitl (ankle) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Kings, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Draisaitl labored through Game 6 after getting his ankle twisted in a collision with Mikey Anderson. With the Oilers' season on the line Saturday, it appears Draisaitl will again try to tough it out in a top-six role.
NHL

