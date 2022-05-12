ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Aulander Police solve multiple cases

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

AULANDER - A trio of cases have been wrapped up quickly after being investigated by the Aulander Police Department.

Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer said officers with the department were able to solve a drug case, a larceny case and one involving vandalism.

The first incident occurred April 28 when the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office took a report about vandalism which occurred on Main and Commerce streets in Aulander.

“The sheriff’s office took the original report and shared the information with the police department,” Chief Barmer said. “I’ve been in Aulander nearly 19 years, so I had an idea where to start the investigation.”

Chief Barmer said he spoke with a juvenile and the parents of the suspect and on May 4 the juvenile came to the APD with a parent and provided a written statement confessing to the breaking and entering and larceny.

Two days later, a second juvenile reported to the police department with his parents and also provided a written statement as to the facts of the case.

As a result of the investigation and statements provided, Chief Barmer intends to draw juvenile petitions for two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of damage to property and one county of felony larceny.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office in taking the report and the information they gathered,” Chief Barmer said. “As a small town, we may not always be able to be there when a crime occurs, but most of the time we are able to solve the crime.”

In addition to that crime, the APD solved a drug crime on May 3.

Aulander Police Officer Tyler Burden was patrolling in town when he encountered a female near Commerce Street in town.

“After having a conversation with the woman, she handed him a quantity of heroin she had in her possession,” Chief Barmer said.

Officer Burden placed the suspect – 28-year-old Kayla Gray Beatty of Jamesville – under arrest and charged her with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

“I’d like to thank Officer Burden for being proactive and for his alertness in what was going on in town,” Chief Barmer said. “Also, I’d like to thank Sheriff John Holley and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

Two days later a woman whose last known address is in Aulander made the same mistake multiple times, and ended up in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

Chief Barmer was on duty when he received a call from the Food Mart about a person who walked in the store, stole a beer and was drinking it on the parking lot.

“I arrived at the Food Mart and located Latoya Williams,” Chief Barmer said. “At that time, the staff decided to allow her to pay for the beer and told her to leave the property.”

While Chief Barmer was handling the situation, he was informed the same person had walked up to an elderly gentleman in town, taken $2 and walked away with it.

“Because of the small amount of money, he decided not to press charges,” the Chief said. “While I was discussing the situation with Ms. Williams, I noticed items in her bag that appeared to be new.”

The chief went to Family Dollar to see if someone had taken any items.

“As soon as I walked in the door, I was asked if I had seen someone whose description matched Ms. Williams,” Chief Barmer said.

Officials with Family Dollar also decided to let the woman pay for her items and told her to leave.

Williams didn’t wasn’t done meeting with police, however.

“During the same time, after leaving Family Dollar, she went back to the same victim, reached in his car and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the person’s pocket and fled on foot,” Chief Barmer said. “The victim gave chase on foot and followed the suspect to a resident on West Main Street.”

Chief Barmer gathered warrants on the suspect and charged her with two counts of larceny from a person and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

The chief spotted Williams attempting to leave town in a motor vehicle and stopped the car and placed her under arrest. She was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under an $8,000 secured bond.

Chief Barmer again thanked Sheriff Holley and Bertie County Sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Jernigan for their help with the arrest of Williams.

“We are a small department, but when we are needed we provide aid to any of our neighbors,” Chief Barmer said. “We are appreciative that our neighbors return the favor. Working together is always best.”

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fayettevillenc.gov

Suspect Charged and Arrested for Murder

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: J. Strickland, Public Information Officer. Date: April 21, 2022 Phone: (910) 433-1500 ext. 2888 OCA: 2021-019050. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Traffic stops on out-of-towners lead to charges for illegal narcotics, weapons

MOORESVILLE – Two Charlotte-area men were arrested recently on drug and weapons charges after Mooresville Police Department traffic stops. Both arrests resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and firearms from suspects that live outside of Mooresville and were reportedly bringing them into the community. According to MPD, officers...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting at Greensboro gas station update, 2 charged in connection

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released more information about the reports of shots fired at a Murphy USA gas station on Friday. Investigators say they came to the Murphy USA location on 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. after getting reports of a firearm discharge. An unnamed complainant told responding officers that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Crime#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia#Law Enforcement#Main And Commerce
WNCT

One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting at the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Kinston Police Department announced. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to the hospital for […]
KINSTON, NC
WFXR

Police searching for truck from Pittsylvania Co. hit-and-run

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Danville authorities took to social media on Friday in hopes of identifying a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County. According to the Danville Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Virginia State Police received a call about a hit-and-run crash in the area […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman following drug investigation

Authorities arrested a woman from Robbins following a drug investigation. Kimberly Osborne, 39, was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory. “On May 10, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WTVR CBS 6

Who fired shots in Apartment 4C?

Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting at the Pin Oaks Housing Complex in Petersburg. Police were called to the community just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.
WITN

One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been taken away on a stretcher after a head-on crash between two vehicles happened in downtown Williamston. The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near East Main Street and North Watts Street. Both streets are blocked off at this intersection, as of 6:25 p.m.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of John Deere vehicles were reported stolen from James River Equipment in Boones Mill. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the business, where a John Deere X390 riding lawnmower, a John Deere Gator HPX613, a John Deere 620i Gator and a John Deere 855D Gator were missing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
23
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy