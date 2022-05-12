Aulander Police solve multiple cases

AULANDER - A trio of cases have been wrapped up quickly after being investigated by the Aulander Police Department.

Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer said officers with the department were able to solve a drug case, a larceny case and one involving vandalism.

The first incident occurred April 28 when the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office took a report about vandalism which occurred on Main and Commerce streets in Aulander.

“The sheriff’s office took the original report and shared the information with the police department,” Chief Barmer said. “I’ve been in Aulander nearly 19 years, so I had an idea where to start the investigation.”

Chief Barmer said he spoke with a juvenile and the parents of the suspect and on May 4 the juvenile came to the APD with a parent and provided a written statement confessing to the breaking and entering and larceny.

Two days later, a second juvenile reported to the police department with his parents and also provided a written statement as to the facts of the case.

As a result of the investigation and statements provided, Chief Barmer intends to draw juvenile petitions for two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of damage to property and one county of felony larceny.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office in taking the report and the information they gathered,” Chief Barmer said. “As a small town, we may not always be able to be there when a crime occurs, but most of the time we are able to solve the crime.”

In addition to that crime, the APD solved a drug crime on May 3.

Aulander Police Officer Tyler Burden was patrolling in town when he encountered a female near Commerce Street in town.

“After having a conversation with the woman, she handed him a quantity of heroin she had in her possession,” Chief Barmer said.

Officer Burden placed the suspect – 28-year-old Kayla Gray Beatty of Jamesville – under arrest and charged her with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

“I’d like to thank Officer Burden for being proactive and for his alertness in what was going on in town,” Chief Barmer said. “Also, I’d like to thank Sheriff John Holley and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

Two days later a woman whose last known address is in Aulander made the same mistake multiple times, and ended up in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

Chief Barmer was on duty when he received a call from the Food Mart about a person who walked in the store, stole a beer and was drinking it on the parking lot.

“I arrived at the Food Mart and located Latoya Williams,” Chief Barmer said. “At that time, the staff decided to allow her to pay for the beer and told her to leave the property.”

While Chief Barmer was handling the situation, he was informed the same person had walked up to an elderly gentleman in town, taken $2 and walked away with it.

“Because of the small amount of money, he decided not to press charges,” the Chief said. “While I was discussing the situation with Ms. Williams, I noticed items in her bag that appeared to be new.”

The chief went to Family Dollar to see if someone had taken any items.

“As soon as I walked in the door, I was asked if I had seen someone whose description matched Ms. Williams,” Chief Barmer said.

Officials with Family Dollar also decided to let the woman pay for her items and told her to leave.

Williams didn’t wasn’t done meeting with police, however.

“During the same time, after leaving Family Dollar, she went back to the same victim, reached in his car and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the person’s pocket and fled on foot,” Chief Barmer said. “The victim gave chase on foot and followed the suspect to a resident on West Main Street.”

Chief Barmer gathered warrants on the suspect and charged her with two counts of larceny from a person and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

The chief spotted Williams attempting to leave town in a motor vehicle and stopped the car and placed her under arrest. She was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under an $8,000 secured bond.

Chief Barmer again thanked Sheriff Holley and Bertie County Sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Jernigan for their help with the arrest of Williams.

“We are a small department, but when we are needed we provide aid to any of our neighbors,” Chief Barmer said. “We are appreciative that our neighbors return the favor. Working together is always best.”

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.