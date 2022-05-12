Class of '72 slates 50th reunion

The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11 in Edenton.

All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate.

Events include:

Friday: Casual Meet & Greet

Saturday: AM-Golf Tournament &

Continental Breakfast

PM- Tours & Sightseeing

PM- Semi-Formal Dance & Banquet (blue & gold color theme)

Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972

To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com or direct questions to: Lew Valentine — (402) 319-7638.

Social media sites:

1. Facebook: “Class of 1972 — JAHHS, Edenton, NC”

2. FaceBook Messenger Group: “Class of 1972” 3. Class of 1972 Website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972