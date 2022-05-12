Class of '72 slates 50th reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate.
Events include:
- Friday: Casual Meet & Greet
- Saturday: AM-Golf Tournament &
Continental Breakfast
PM- Tours & Sightseeing
PM- Semi-Formal Dance & Banquet (blue & gold color theme)
Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com or direct questions to: Lew Valentine — (402) 319-7638.
Social media sites:
1. Facebook: “Class of 1972 — JAHHS, Edenton, NC”
2. FaceBook Messenger Group: “Class of 1972” 3. Class of 1972 Website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972
