PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Baseball Senior Night

It was a ‘tale of two games’ Saturday for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. In their doubleheader to close out the regular season, the Lady Rebels started fast in the opener and rolled to an 8-1 five-inning win, while Edmonson County returned the favor with a quick start in the second game on the way to a 5-1 five-inning win.

EDMONSON COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO