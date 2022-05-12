PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Baseball Senior Night

It was a ‘tale of two games’ Saturday for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. In their doubleheader to close out the regular season, the Lady Rebels started fast in the opener and rolled to an 8-1 five-inning win, while Edmonson County returned the favor with a quick start in the second game on the way to a 5-1 five-inning win.
A five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning was not enough for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers saw their regular season end with a 10-6 home-field loss to Community Christian. The Lady Tigers entered the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 9-1. The first...
The Todd County Central Rebels decided they wanted to have a short workday on their final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rebels scored in each of their three at-bats en route to dispatching Caverna 16-1 Saturday afternoon in Elkton. Caverna actually took the lead in the top of...
Both Trigg County boats finished in the top half of the field at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament on Saturday, led by Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore in 24th-place with a total weight of 14-pounds, 13-ounces. After bringing in three fish at 8-pounds, 7-ounces on Friday, Ethridge and Moore...
Caldwell County’s girls assured themselves of a winning season while also avenging a loss early in the year. A.J. Hollowell was 4-for-4 with a triple, four runs batted in and four runs scored as the Lady Tigers ran past Todd County Central 13-3 in five innings Friday at Lady Tiger Field in Princeton.
Trigg County will still have a Burgett as a head coach but next season it will be Mason who replaces his father Chad on the bench. Mason Burgett was introduced as the next Wildcat head coach Friday afternoon at the school. Mason has served as an assistant coach under his...
A senior at Christian County High School is among the players selected to play in a nationally televised all-star game later this summer. The Alliance Fastpitch has announced the 2022 All-Star roster that will compete in the second annual Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game Powered by Under Armour. This Alliance All-Star...
With postseason play just days away, the Lyon County baseball team will need to regroup ahead of Monday’s 5th-District tournament after a 13-2 loss to visiting Henderson County on Friday. Lyon County saw a three-game winning run come to an end to finish the regular season at 24-6. The...
Trigg County put a pair of boats in the water at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championships on Friday at Kentucky Dam Village, led by Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore in 26th place after day one. Ethridge and Moore caught three fish on Friday for a total weight of 8-pounds,...
With the regional tennis tournament getting underway Monday, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers and Tigers closed out the regular season Thursday evening with a trip to Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Tigers would come away with a 7-2 win over the Lady Tornado. On the boys side, Tilghman won all three matches that were played.
Caldwell County’s Ethan Weatherspoon set a school record with a run of 10.92 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the region meet Saturday. Only Paducah Tilghman’s Luke Birdsong was faster, running a 10.62 and missing a Tilghman school record by .01 second. Watch these guys blaze the track...
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers will head into the postseason on a little bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their fourth win in their last five games Friday evening. The Lady Blazers traveled down to post and came away with a 19-7 8th District win over...
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger softball team was held to just one base hit in a 3-0 setback at Massac County, Ill., on Thursday. It was just the fourth meeting ever between the two schools in softball — and the Lady Patriots have won all four. Laney Jones had...
Thursday marked Senior Day for the two senior members of the tennis team at University Heights Academy. Among those recognized was Riley Staton, who took the time to speak to YourSportsEdge.Com before his match Thursday afternoon.
Elijah Underhill and Joshua Snorton continued their monstrous seasons at the plate Thursday and helped the Christian County High School baseball team snap a four-game skid, as the Colonels won their regular-season finale 11-1 in five innings at Madisonville-North Hopkins. The duo of Underhill and Snorton, which has tattered opposing...
Caldwell County seniors Ethan Weatherspoon and Isaiah Joyner set school records Monday night at Muhlenberg County’s Senior Night Meet at Mustang Stadium in Greenville. Weatherspoon became the first Caldwell athlete to go under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash, winning the event in a time of 10.97 seconds. Meanwhile,...
Hopkinsville increased its season win total by 25-percent Thursday with a home doubleheader sweep of Dawson Springs. The Lady Tigers won the first game 16-1 and closed with an 18-1 victory to improve to 8-14. In the opener, Hopkinsville scored in every inning and put the game away in the...
Shaniya Straight is one of those people whose natural curiosity has her always wanting to learn and know more. It’s that characteristic that served her well when it came time to apply to the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program and helped the Hopkinsville High School junior get accepted. Straight...
She has been a cheerleader for all four of her years at Todd County Central High School. A member of a squad that has been recognized for their performances on numerous occasions. Friday, Faith Griffin signed to continue her cheer career at the D-1 collegiate level, cheering for Western Kentucky University.
Jabrion Spikes is now officially a Georgetown Tiger. Spikes signed with the Mid-South Conference schools on Friday in a ceremony in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches — and Georgetown head coach Chris Briggs — in the Fine Arts Theatre at Caldwell County High School. Spikes’ lengthy...
